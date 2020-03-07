The Detroit Lions need to do everything they can to get Chase Young

Chase Young has been touted as the best overall prospect by many analysts heading into the 2020 NFL Draft. That’s exactly why the Detroit Lions need to find a way to draft him.

What was their biggest problem last season? Their inability to put pressure on the opposing team’s quarterback. They were 29th in the league with just 28 total sacks.

Chase Young immediately helps with that. He had 16.5 sacks in his junior season at Ohio State. Young would also help with the Lions’ inability to create turnovers.

Young had seven forced fumbles last season for the Buckeyes. He’s also the type of player that would take pressure off the rest of the defensive line.

Teams began double-teaming and chipping him late last season. Other players like Trey Flowers and Devon Kennard would greatly benefit from having a big presence like Young playing on the defensive line next to them.

The Detroit Lions have the No. 3 overall pick in the draft.

It’s obvious that the Cincinnati Bengals are taking Joe Burrow with the top pick. It’s hard to say who the Washington Redskins would take with the second pick.

They have a lot of needs to address. However, it’s hard to pass up on a talent like Young considering what his immediate impact could be.

A lot of rumors have the Lions trading back in the draft with teams that want to draft Tua Tagovailoa with the third overall pick.

That would give the Lions the ability draft cornerback Jeff Okudah, defensive tackle Derrick Brown, or linebacker Isaiah Simmons.

The Detroit Lions need to start being aggressive

What do I think? To hell with that.

They’re all good players. Don’t get me wrong. It just feels like a safe move.

To hell with safe moves. Can we finally see this inept franchise take a big swing in April? Trade up to No. 2 in the draft order and get Young.

I’m sure that many people will grill me for that and that’s fine. Yes, I understand that the Lions have many needs to address. They need draft picks to do that and trading them away to move up just one spot seems meaningless.

However, let’s look at the last two high-profile defensive ends to come out of Ohio State: Joey Bosa and Nick Bosa.

Joey Bosa had 10.5 sacks and 41 combined tackles in his first season with the Los Angeles Chargers. Nick Bosa had nine sacks and 47 combined tackles in his first season with the 49ers.

San Francisco had one of the best defensive units in the league last season because of their ability to create pressure up front. Bosa played a big role in that.

Every one else on Detroit’s defense would benefit from Chase Young wreaking havoc up front.

Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia are fighting for their jobs this year. The Detroit Lions drafting Chase Young could be the boost they need on defense to get back to competing with the big boys in the NFL.