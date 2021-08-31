Detroit Lions need to pounce on newly available wide receiver

If you follow the Detroit Lions, you are well aware that they could use a wide receiver or two before the 2021 season begins.

One wide receiver who the Lions should pounce on immediately is WR Antonio Gandy-Golden, who was just cut by the Washington Football Team.

As noted by Tom Pelissero, Gandy-Golden is a former fourth-round pick out of Liberty who is one to watch on waivers.

From NFL Prior to 2019 NFL Draft:

“Very intriguing height-weight-speed prospect who showed noticeable improvements in a number of important areas in 2019. While his hands were superior in ’19, it’s possible that focus drops could return with bigger, better players beating on his routes from snap to whistle. When he does catch it, he has an innate ability to add yardage after the catch with his size and agility. Gandy-Golden’s route-running is still a work in progress, but his build-up speed, length and ball skills could allow him to develop into a dangerous third-level threat on the next level.”

The Lions need to put in a claim for Gandy-Golden immediately!

Washington is waiving WR Antonio Gandy-Golden, per source. A fourth-round pick out of Liberty last year with rare athletic traits, "AGG" is one to watch on waivers. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 31, 2021