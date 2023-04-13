When the Detroit Lions selected Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the hope was that he would come in and make an immediate impact on the defense. Though Hutchinson took some time to really get going, when he started to heat up, it was apparent that he was going to be a difference-maker. New Lions' defensive line coach John Scott Jr. is very familiar with Hutchinson as he was a coach at Penn State when Hutch was dominating with the Michigan Wolverines. During a recent interview, Scott raved about Hutchinson.

Key Points

The Lions picked Hutchinson at No. 2 in the 2022 NFL Draft to make an immediate impact on defense.

Hutchinson took time to warm up, but now he's a difference-maker for the Lions.

Lions' new defensive line coach, John Scott Jr., knows Hutchinson from Penn State and thinks he's talented with a high motor, and believes the sky's the limit for him.

Detroit Lions' new DL coach raves about Aidan Hutchinson

Scott is very happy that Hutchinson is on his side now and he believes the sky is the limit for the former Wolverines' star.

“I’m glad he’s on my side now,” Scott said Wednesday. “We had a tough one the last time I saw Aidan on the field.”

“The guy’s a high-motor guy,” Scott said. “He was extremely productive in college and I’ve watched his games from the NFL, he still plays that way. I think the ceiling’s as high as he wants it to be. He’s a talented guy and he works at it, so super excited to get with him and help him go where he wants to go.”

Bottom Line: 2023 could be a coming-out party for Hutchinson

Plenty of coaches have talked about the growth that NFL players can make from Year 1 to Year 2 in their career, and it is going to be very interesting to see the improvements that Hutchinson makes. There is no question about it that Hutch is more than willing to put in the work and he is like a sponge when it comes to learning new information. Opposing quarterbacks had better watch their backs when Hutchinson is on the field in 2023.