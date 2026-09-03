Detroit Lions vs. New Orleans Saints Point Spread Revealed

We are officially getting close enough to Week 1 that the betting lines are starting to matter.

The Detroit Lions will open the 2026 regular season against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13, at Ford Field, and oddsmakers have installed Detroit as a solid favorite.

As of Wednesday evening, FanDuel lists the Lions as 6.5-point favorites over New Orleans. Detroit is also listed at -330 on the moneyline, while the Saints sit at +265. The current over/under is 50.5 points.

So, if Vegas has this one pegged correctly, the Lions should begin the season 1-0.

Of course, games are not played in sportsbooks.

Lions Favored by Nearly a Touchdown

Detroit being favored at home isn’t particularly surprising.

The Lions are coming off a disappointing 9-8 season, but this is still a roster built around Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Aidan Hutchinson. Detroit has spent the offseason trying to address some of the problems that prevented it from returning to the playoffs.

New Orleans, meanwhile, finished 6-11 last season despite winning four straight games late in the year.

The interesting part is that the line has moved slightly depending on the sportsbook. FanDuel currently has Detroit at -6.5 after opening the Lions at -7, while VegasInsider shows most books hovering between Lions -6.5 and -7.

That essentially tells us the same thing across the market:

Detroit is expected to win, but oddsmakers aren’t quite asking bettors to lay a full touchdown everywhere.

Lions Will Enter Week 1 With Some Injury Questions

Detroit won’t necessarily be operating at full strength.

Running back Isiah Pacheco has already been placed on injured reserve because of his back injury, meaning Jahmyr Gibbs will lead a backfield that will look different than Detroit originally envisioned.

The Lions also spent the final days of August making several difficult roster decisions before establishing their initial 53-man roster.

Detroit got its final preseason evaluation before those decisions in its last exhibition matchup, and now the focus turns completely toward New Orleans.

According to the Lions’ official schedule, kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on FOX at Ford Field.

Time to Get This Thing Started

A 6.5-point spread won’t mean much once the ball is kicked off.

But it does provide our first real indication of how the outside world views Detroit entering the season.

The Lions aren’t being treated like an overwhelming favorite.

They’re also clearly expected to beat New Orleans at home.

After an offseason full of roster changes, injuries and plenty of questions following last year’s 9-8 finish, Detroit finally gets a chance to provide some answers.

And according to the oddsmakers, the Lions should start with a win.