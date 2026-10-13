The Detroit Lions could soon have a new face on their roster, and head coach Dan Campbell has confirmed that general manager Brad Holmes will be exploring options outside the organization. Following the season-ending knee injury suffered by punt returner Tom Kennedy, Detroit suddenly has an important vacancy to fill before returning from its bye week.

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And while the Lions have several potential replacements already in the building, Campbell’s latest comments suggest that Holmes isn’t limiting his search to the current roster.

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes acknowledges fans during warmup ahead of the game between Arizona Cardinals and Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dan Campbell Confirms Lions Will Explore Outside Options

During his Monday press conference, Campbell confirmed that Kennedy will need surgery after injuring his knee during Sunday’s 45-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, and that he will be out for the season. The loss leaves Detroit searching for a new primary punt returner just five games into the 2026 season.

According to the Detroit Lions’ official recap of Campbell’s Monday comments, the team plans to evaluate its internal candidates while Holmes investigates potential additions from outside the organization.

That doesn’t guarantee the Lions will sign someone, but it does confirm that bringing in a new player is under consideration.

The timing couldn’t be much better for Detroit. With the Lions on their bye week, Holmes and special teams coordinator Dave Fipp have additional time to evaluate available return specialists before the October 25 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Dominic Lovett Among Potential Replacements

One player who could benefit from Kennedy’s unfortunate injury is Dominic Lovett, a second-year wide receiver currently on Detroit’s practice squad.

Campbell specifically identified Lovett as a possible option during Monday’s discussion about the punt-return situation. The former Georgia receiver worked in Detroit’s kick-return competition during training camp, though his punt-return experience is limited to one return in college.

Lovett isn’t the only name on the practice squad worth considering. Lawrence Keys, another practice-squad receiver, recorded 18 punt returns for 229 yards and 39 kickoff returns for 942 yards across two UFL seasons, which gives the Lions a candidate with recent live reps in the role.

However, the organization clearly has a decision to make regarding how much it values familiarity compared with proven NFL return experience.

As we previously covered when Detroit announced Kennedy as its punt returner, the Lions placed considerable importance on finding someone dependable enough to field punts consistently while also providing opportunities for explosive returns.

Kennedy had earned that trust, which makes replacing him more complicated than simply identifying the fastest available player.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Isn’t the Long-Term Answer

Following Kennedy’s injury against Arizona, Amon-Ra St. Brown stepped in as Detroit’s emergency punt returner and immediately demonstrated his playmaking ability.

St. Brown returned two punts for 36 yards, including an impressive 31-yard return. However, he also absorbed a significant hit near the sideline and put the ball on the ground on that return before Detroit recovered it, an uncomfortable reminder of the risks associated with putting one of Detroit’s most important offensive players in that position.

Campbell acknowledged Monday that he would prefer not to use St. Brown as the team’s full-time punt returner. He left open the possibility of using the All-Pro receiver in certain situations, depending on field position, but made it clear that the Lions need other options.

That approach makes plenty of sense.

St. Brown is one of Jared Goff’s most dependable weapons, and Detroit has too much invested in its passing attack to unnecessarily expose him to additional hits every week.

The Lions have already received the difficult news about Kennedy’s season-ending injury, and losing another important offensive contributor while returning punts would only compound the problem.

Could Brad Holmes Sign a Veteran Return Specialist?

With Holmes exploring the market, it’s reasonable to wonder whether Detroit could pursue a veteran free agent or another team’s practice-squad player.

The Lions do not necessarily need someone who will make a significant impact offensively. What they need is a reliable returner who can secure the football, make sound decisions under pressure, and provide enough explosiveness to improve field position.

Finding someone who can contribute on other special teams units would make that player even more attractive.

There is also the possibility that Detroit could choose to promote Lovett or another internal candidate instead of adding someone from outside the organization.

For now, no specific outside target or imminent signing has been announced. Holmes’ search is an indication that the Lions are examining their options, not evidence that a transaction has already been arranged.

The Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions are officially searching for answers at punt returner, and Dan Campbell has confirmed that Brad Holmes will examine outside options.

With Campbell confirming Kennedy will miss the rest of the season, Lovett could receive an opportunity, but Detroit isn’t ruling out bringing in a new player.

The Lions have nearly two weeks to find a solution before facing Green Bay, and the coaching staff must balance return ability, ball security, and the need to protect its most valuable offensive contributors.

Don’t be surprised if Detroit has a new face competing for the punt-return job before the bye week ends.