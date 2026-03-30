Detroit Lions to Debut New Rivalry Uniforms in 2026

The Detroit Lions are getting ready to unveil something new in 2026, and by the sound of it, fans should be excited.

As part of the NFL’s “Rivalries” initiative, the Lions will debut a new alternate uniform next season, and team president Rod Wood is already building anticipation.

“Fans Are Going to Like It”

Wood recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming look, and he did not hold back his enthusiasm.

“I know what it looks like and I think fans are going to like it,” Wood said. “It’s pretty cool. It connects to our uniform but it’s, like you saw some of the ones last year, it’ll add a little wrinkle to things.”

That description suggests the Lions are not straying too far from their traditional identity—but they are adding something fresh.

Timing Still TBD

While the uniforms are coming, fans will have to wait a bit longer to see when they will be worn.

Wood explained that the team is waiting for the official 2026 schedule release before locking in a game.

“Let’s say they put Chicago in Munich. I don’t want to say that we’re wearing it against Chicago, and now we’re in Germany.”

There are also specific requirements.

“It has to be a home game, and it has to be a division rival, so that limits you to a maximum of three choices. But let’s say we’re playing Monday night against the Packers, that might be a cool time to wear it. Or Thursday after Thanksgiving. That might be cool. I’d like to see the schedule so I can then say that’s the time to kind of optimize the marketing benefit of it. But it’s pretty cool, and I think the fans are going to like it.”

A Modern Twist on Tradition

Wood had previously hinted at the design direction during an earlier radio interview.

“The first eight teams are going to be rolled out next week, so you’ll get a look at what the league is thinking about,” Wood said. “And we have an idea of what ours is going to look like. We’ve seen a couple iterations of it and I would say that it’s consistent with us but a little bit of a modern twist to it. I think the fans will like it.”

That balance, staying true to the Lions’ identity while adding a modern edge, appears to be the goal.

Part of a League-Wide Initiative

The Rivalries program is a broader NFL effort to connect teams more closely with their communities and fan bases through creative uniform design.

“The unveiling of the first eight Rivalries club uniforms and fan gear marks a significant moment for the NFL, Nike and Fanatics, as creativity and innovation merge together to deliver a new take on what it means to be a rival,” said Taryn Hutt, NFL vice president of club marketing.

“Nike has a rich history with football, and we’re excited to partner with the NFL on this new Rivalries program to help grow the sport and expand it for the next generation,” added Ryan Airhart, Director of NFL Apparel Product Design at Nike. “Each uniform was designed in collaboration with the club it represents to authentically reflect what makes their team, fans and communities wholly unique.”

Final Thoughts

The Lions are not just rolling out a new uniform, they are leaning into a league-wide push to modernize and celebrate rivalries.

If Rod Wood’s comments are any indication, Detroit’s version will strike a balance between tradition and innovation.

And when it finally hits the field in 2026, it sounds like it could quickly become a fan favorite.