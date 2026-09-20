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Detroit Lions vs.New York Jets Opening Point Spread Revealed

Lions vs. Jets point spreadSPREAD
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The Detroit Lions have opened as 7.5-point home favorites for their Week 3 matchup against the New York Jets.

According to FanDuel, Detroit is listed at -7.5 (-104), while the Jets are +7.5 (-118). The Lions’ moneyline sits at -370, compared with +295 for New York. The over/under has been posted at 47.5 points.

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The Lions and Jets are scheduled to kick off at 1:01 p.m. ET on Sept. 27 at Ford Field. As always, betting lines can move throughout the week based on injuries, practice reports, and wagering action.

Jim O’Neil Jets defensive coordinator Brian Duker Jets defensive coordinator Lions vs. Jets point spread

Lions Favored Despite Buffalo Setback

Detroit enters Week 3 coming off its 41-31 loss to Buffalo, a game in which the Lions fell into an early hole before fighting their way back into contention. Jared Goff stressed the need for faster starts after that loss, and the early point spread suggests oddsmakers expect Detroit to respond at home.

The Jets, meanwhile, will arrive after a difficult Week 2 loss to Green Bay. Geno Smith is the team’s quarterback, giving Detroit another mobile veteran to prepare for after Josh Allen did major damage both through the air and on the ground.

Detroit Has a Week to Correct Its Issues

The Lions have no shortage of areas to clean up before facing New York. Detroit allowed 41 points and more than 200 rushing yards against Buffalo, with Dan Campbell acknowledging multiple defensive breakdowns.

The spread is a vote of confidence in Detroit’s roster and Ford Field advantage, not a guarantee. A full touchdown is a meaningful number in the NFL, and the Lions need to play considerably cleaner football to justify it.

Additional game details will be available through the Lions’ official schedule as kickoff approaches.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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