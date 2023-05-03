Prior to getting selected by the Detroit Lions with the No. 12 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, during his time at Alabama, Jameson Williams wore the No. 1 jersey. But, when Williams came to the Lions, CB Jeff Okudah already had that number, so Williams went with No. 9, which was formerly worn by Matthew Stafford. But as soon as Okudah was traded this offseason, Williams immediately took to social media to put dibs on the No. 1. Well, Lions newcomer Cameron Sutton also wanted the No. 1, and that is the number he will be wearing this coming season.

Key Points

Williams wore No. 1 during his time at Alabama but switched to No. 9 upon joining the Lions due to No. 1 being taken by Jeff Okudah.

Okudah was traded this offseason, and Williams expressed interest in switching back to No. 1, but Sutton also wanted the number.

Sutton will be wearing No. 1 for the Lions in the upcoming season, and it is unclear whether Williams will comment on the situation via social media.

Detroit Lions' newcomer Cameron Sutton does Jameson Williams dirty

On Tuesday, the Lions unveiled the jersey numbers their new free-agent signings will be wearing, and Sutton will be donning the No. 1 in 2023. The old Jameson Williams would probably comment on this via social media, so we will see if he has matured a bit.

Jersey numbers for newly signed free agents

Here are the jersey numbers the newly signed Lions free agents will be wearing in 2023: (In order of jersey number)

WR Marvin Jones Jr. – 0

CB Cameron Sutton – 1

DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson – 2

CB Emmanuel Moseley – 4

RB David Montgomery – 5

DB Mac McCain – 9

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin – 42

LS: Jake McQuaide – 0

G Graham Glasgow – 60