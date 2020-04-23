41.2 F
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions newest CB Jeff Okudah jersey already released

On Thursday night, the Detroit Lions selected Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah with the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Just moments after the pick, Fanatics.com made Okudah No. 1 jerseys available for purchase.

It is important to note that if you want to purchase an Okudah Lions’ jersey, you may want to wait to make sure he will wear No. 1 in Detroit like he did at Ohio State.

 

By Don Drysdale
