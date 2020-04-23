Detroit Lions newest CB Jeff Okudah jersey already released

On Thursday night, the Detroit Lions selected Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah with the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Just moments after the pick, Fanatics.com made Okudah No. 1 jerseys available for purchase.

You can already buy Jeff Okudah's jersey. Here's how, via @JoshSlagter https://t.co/RMVQpnO078 — kyle meinke (@kmeinke) April 24, 2020

It is important to note that if you want to purchase an Okudah Lions’ jersey, you may want to wait to make sure he will wear No. 1 in Detroit like he did at Ohio State.