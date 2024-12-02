fb
Monday, December 2, 2024
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Newest Linebacker ‘Ready to go to War’

By W.G. Brady
The Detroit Lions have added a wealth of experience to their linebacker corps with the signing of Kwon Alexander, a 10-year NFL veteran who joins the team amid injuries to Alex Anzalone and Malcolm Rodriguez. Alexander, who has played for six different teams throughout his career, brings not only depth but a proven track record to a position that has been hit hard by injuries.

Kwon Alexander

Kwon Alexander's Familiarity with Coaching Staff

Kwon Alexander’s familiarity with both Lions head coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is a key factor in his eagerness to suit up for Detroit. The veteran linebacker previously worked with Campbell and Glenn during their time together in New Orleans in 2020, where Alexander was able to witness their leadership firsthand. Now, reunited with the two coaches in Detroit, Alexander is ready to bring his experience and energy to the Lions’ defense.

“Lot of energy. Respect those guys a lot. Happy how they’re doing up here, proud of them. So, I’m ready to go to war for them,” Alexander said as quoted by SI, expressing his enthusiasm to play for Campbell and Glenn once again. His admiration for the pair is clear, and he’s ready to make an impact in a defense that’s looking to solidify its place in the postseason push.

Dan Campbell Isaiah Thomas Ike Boettger Detroit Lions Biggest Trade Jake Bates

Ready to Contribute with Energy and Experience

“He’s just a legendary coach. Holds people accountable,” Alexander continued, referring to Aaron Glenn. “He just makes sure everybody’s in the right spot at the right time. I’m just ready to go to war for him.” Alexander’s respect for Glenn is evident, as he values the defensive coordinator’s ability to create a disciplined and organized unit.

With his vast experience and high energy, Alexander is poised to contribute immediately. “Just me being me,” he said. “Just going out there, having fun, just having a lot of energy. Been in the league 10 years, a lot of knowledge. Just trying to get the ball a majority of the time, so it’s gonna be big for us.”

Alexander’s leadership and experience will be invaluable for the Lions, especially as they navigate through the challenges of an injury-riddled linebacker corps. With his arrival, the Lions have added a key veteran presence that is ready to fight for the team and contribute to their playoff aspirations.

