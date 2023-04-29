The Detroit Lions got a steal in the 2023 NFL Draft by selecting Alabama safety Brian Branch in the second round with the No. 45 pick. The pick came moments after the Lions traded up with the Green Bay Packers. Branch, who was projected to be a first-round pick, is known for his “dawg mentality” and is believed to possess all the intangibles that Lions head coach Dan Campbell looks for in his players. Branch expressed his excitement at being able to walk on stage, shake the commissioner's hand, and see the fans' reactions, calling it a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Detroit Lions' newest S Brian Branch says he has ‘that dawg mentality'

Here is what Branch had to say after being selected by the Lions:

“It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity just to walk on stage, shake the commissioner's hand, see the fans and how they react. I'm blessed, just to be able to do that,” Branch told local media Friday night.

“I just feel like I have all the intangibles that coach Dan wants, that dawg mentality,” Branch said. “That's what I got, and that's in me. Nobody else can take that from me.”

Bottom Line – Lions have a player with ‘that dawg mentality'

The Lions have added an absolute STUD by stealing Branch in the second round. As Branch himself said, he possesses the “dawg mentality” that Dan Campbell craves, and Lions fans are going to LOVE how he flies around the field. Don't be surprised if this ends up being one of the Lions best picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.