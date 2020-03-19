Detroit Lions newest S Jayron Kearse had loaded Glock handgun when arrested last October

On Thursday morning, news broke that the Detroit Lions are signing former Minnesota Vikings safety, Jayron Kearse to a 1-year deal.

The Lions have been a team that is not one to sign or draft many players with a troubled past but that is not the case for Kearse.

According to reports, Kearse was arrested and charged with 5 misdemeanors this past October. One of those charges was for possession of a firearm without a permit.

From Twin Cities Pioneer Press:

“According to charges filed in Hennepin County District Court in Minneapolis, Kearse had in his vehicle a Glock semiautomatic handgun that was loaded with 28 rounds. And, according to Lt. Gordon Shank of the Minnesota State Patrol, one of the two passengers in the vehicle was Mike Hughes, who is a Vikings cornerback. According to the statement of probable cause, Hughes, who doesn’t face any charges, was “throwing up outside the vehicle due to his level of intoxication.”

“The other charges are for carrying a pistol while under the influence of alcohol, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol-4th degree, operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration of .08 or above within two hours-4th degree and careless driving.”

On February 27, Kearse pleaded guilty to the charges and he was given probation.

From Twin Cities Pioneer Press:

Kearse, 26, of Fort Myers, Fla., entered guilty pleas to misdemeanor fourth-degree drunken driving and gross misdemeanor carrying and possessing a pistol without a permit Thursday in Hennepin County District Court in Minneapolis.

Under a plea agreement with prosecutors, Kearse received a stay of adjudication on the gun charge — meaning it will be wiped from his record if he successfully completes 50 hours of community work service. He also has to forfeit the gun.

Kearse was convicted of the drunken driving charge and sentenced to 30 days in the county workhouse, one year of probation and ordered to pay a $900 fine. The judge stayed 27 days for a year and gave Kearse credit for one day already served. He has to complete two days of the sentence within the next six months.