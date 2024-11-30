fb
Saturday, November 30, 2024
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions News: Ian Rapoport Provides Josh Paschal Injury Update

W.G. Brady
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal suffered a knee injury during the team’s 23-20 Thanksgiving Day win over the Chicago Bears. However, according to a report from Ian Rapoport, the injury is considered minor following an MRI, offering relief to both the player and the team.

Paschal may miss some time due to the injury, but rehab has already begun, and sources are optimistic that he will return to action in the near future. The Lions will continue to monitor his recovery closely, but there is hope that Paschal will be back on the field sooner rather than later to help the defense as the season progresses.

While Paschal's injury is a setback, it doesn't appear to be a long-term concern, and the Lions remain confident that he will make a quick recovery. With his presence important to their defensive efforts, the team is looking forward to having him back as they continue their push for the playoffs.

