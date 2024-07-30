Detroit Lions News: John Cominsky Carted Off Field At Training Camp

John Cominsky suffered an injury during Tuesday’s training camp practice in Allen Park

On Tuesday, Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky had to be carted off the field in Allen Park after suffering what appeared to be a knee injury during training camp. The incident was reported by Ben Raven, who tweeted, “John Cominsky just got rolled up on from behind. Tried to walk it off, went back down and is getting looked at by trainers.”

Shortly after, Raven updated with, “Cart is taking Cominsky off the field.”

Cominsky by the Numbers

John Cominsky, who joined the Lions after being claimed off waivers on May 31, 2022, played in 14 games during that season, starting eight of them. He recorded 30 tackles, four sacks, and three passes defensed. His impressive performance earned him a two-year, $8.5 million contract extension with the Lions on March 15, 2023. During the 2023 season, Cominsky played in 16 games (11 starts), recording 36 tackles and two sacks.

The team and fans alike are hoping for a speedy recovery as Cominsky has proven to be a valuable asset to the Lions’ defensive lineup. Further updates on his condition are awaited.