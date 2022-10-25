Detroit Lions News: Lions sign Special teams ace C.J. Moore to active roster

The Lions moved today to sign special teams ace C.J. Moore from the Houston Texans practice squad. Moore will fill the hole left by Bobby Price. Price suffered a season-ending knee injury during a walk-through last week. The signing of C.J. Moore is one of three moves the Lions made today. The Lions also signed safety J.R. Reed to the practice squad and released defensive tackle Bruce Hector from the practice squad. The Lions had one roster spot remaining after waiving Maurice Alexander on Monday.

Bobby Price led the team in special teams snaps at the time of his injury. Moore was one of the Lions’ best special teams players in 2019-21 but was waived-injured at the end of training camp.

Detroit Lions Secondary getting help with return of C.J. Moore

C.J. Moore adds some much-needed depth at the Safety position. Safeties Bobby Price and Tracy Walker are currently on injured reserve, while second-year safety Ifeatu Melifonwu is currently out with an ankle injury.

Lions signed special teams ace CJ Moore to 53-man roster off the Houston Texans practice squad. Moore takes the place of Bobby Price, who suffered a knee injury in practice last week and was placed on IR Sunday — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) October 25, 2022

Not only will Moore add critical veteran depth in a struggling Lions Defense, but he will also likely immediately jump into a key gunner role on special teams. Price previously filled this role, but with him out last week against Dallas, the Detroit Lions gave up a 52-yard punt return, their longest of the season.

Who is J.R. Reid?

J.R. Reed is an undrafted safety out of Georgia, Reed has made a total of 16 game appearances since entering the league in 2020, serving almost exclusively on special teams. He was a three-year starter at Georgia, amassing 199 tackles, five interceptions, and 14 passes defended over that time.