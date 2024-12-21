fb
Saturday, December 21, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsDetroit Lions News: Reason For Brandon Joseph's Arrest Emerges
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions News: Reason For Brandon Joseph’s Arrest Emerges

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

As we passed along earlier this evening, Detroit Lions safety Brandon Joseph was arrested and placed into police custody on Saturday. Though the original report contained very little information about why Joseph was arrested, details have emerged.

According to a report from Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Joseph was pulled over on Michigan Avenue for speeding and arrested on suspicion of operating under the influence. Authorities emphasized that Joseph was fully compliant during the incident; he was detained and subsequently released.

https://twitter.com/davebirkett/status/1870613374267998691

Earlier today, Joseph was waived from the Lions' active roster.

Joseph, a second-year safety, appeared in all 14 games this season.

As the situation develops, further details regarding Joseph's arrest and his future remain unclear.

Previous article
Rickey Henderson’s Wife Issues Statement Following His Death
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

falcon on Rumor: Red Wings Could Fire Derek Lalonde, Hire 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion
Victor on Dan Campbell Has Passionate Message for Detroit Lions Fans Who Have Doubts About Super Bowl
Lynn Kimball Fay on Dan Campbell Reflects On Controversial Call During Crucial Win
Lynn Kimball Fay on Dan Campbell Reflects On Controversial Call During Crucial Win
J.E on Detroit Lions Fan Who Had Season Tickets Revoked Given a Second Chance
David Niezgoda on How Detroit Lions Season Ticket Hike Could Cost Them Big Time
Jwnewj on Kelvin Sheppard Says He’s Ready To Replace Aaron Glenn As Lions Defensive Coordinator
Martski on It’s Time For The Detroit Red Wings To Fire Steve Yzerman
Bill Munson on Detroit Lions Fan Who Had Season Tickets Revoked Sounds Off
Ryan on Local Doctor Weighs In On Aidan Hutchinson Return Date

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions