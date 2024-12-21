Detroit Lions News: Reason For Brandon Joseph’s Arrest Emerges

As we passed along earlier this evening, Detroit Lions safety Brandon Joseph was arrested and placed into police custody on Saturday. Though the original report contained very little information about why Joseph was arrested, details have emerged.

According to a report from Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Joseph was pulled over on Michigan Avenue for speeding and arrested on suspicion of operating under the influence. Authorities emphasized that Joseph was fully compliant during the incident; he was detained and subsequently released.

https://twitter.com/davebirkett/status/1870613374267998691

Earlier today, Joseph was waived from the Lions' active roster.

Joseph, a second-year safety, appeared in all 14 games this season.

As the situation develops, further details regarding Joseph's arrest and his future remain unclear.