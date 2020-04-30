The Detroit Lions next DE just became available…if Bob Quinn acts quickly

During the 2019 regular season, the Detroit Lions were one of the worst teams in the NFL when it came to rushing the passer.

That being said, one of Bob Quinn‘s biggest goals this offseason had to be to add a couple of pass rushers. In the 2020 NFL Draft, Quinn used a third-round pick to select EDGE/LB Julian Okwara out of Notre Dame. Okwara proved in college that he has the ability to get to opposing quarterbacks and the hope is that he will continue to do that at the professional level.

But Okwara himself is not enough to get the job done, especially as a rookie.

Enter former Michigan DE Taco Charlton.

Charlton was waived by the Miami Dolphins on Thursday and he could be worth looking at for the Detroit Lions.

The Dolphins have waived DE Taco Charlton, a Cowboys first round pick in 2017. He had 5.0 sacks this past season. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 30, 2020

Charlton was originally drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the 1st Round of the 2017 NFL Draft, but he has yet to live up to expectations.

Though he only has nine career sacks, Charlton may not be a lost cause quite yet and he could come very cheap.

Nation, should Bob Quinn pick up the phone and offer a contract to Taco Charlton?