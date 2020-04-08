The Detroit Lions next great quarterback just dropped a hype video

The Detroit Lions currently hold the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and if things go as planned, they will have the opportunity to select who I believe could be their next great quarterback.
That quarterback is Tua Tagovailoa out of Alabama.
On Wednesday, Tua dropped a hype video which includes some recent footage of him going through a workout.
Check it out.
Tua T, to a T… pic.twitter.com/Td1YYS8pMI
— Tua. T 🇦🇸 (@Tuaamann) April 6, 2020
Tua has been cleared medically and in my opinion, he is the No. 1 quarterback in this draft class.
The Detroit Lions would be making a HUGE mistake by passing on Tua but I do not trust Bob Quinn to make the right decision.