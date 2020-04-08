40.5 F
Detroit Lions News
The Detroit Lions next great quarterback just dropped a hype video

By Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

The Detroit Lions currently hold the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and if things go as planned, they will have the opportunity to select who I believe could be their next great quarterback.

That quarterback is Tua Tagovailoa out of Alabama.

On Wednesday, Tua dropped a hype video which includes some recent footage of him going through a workout.

Check it out.

Tua has been cleared medically and in my opinion, he is the No. 1 quarterback in this draft class.

The Detroit Lions would be making a HUGE mistake by passing on Tua but I do not trust Bob Quinn to make the right decision.

