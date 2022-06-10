When it comes to the Detroit Lions‘ weaknesses heading into the 2022 season, a few positions that are mentioned are linebacker, cornerback, and even quarterback.

But one position that has not gotten a lot of chatter, one way or the other, is kicker.

As it stands, the Lions have Riley Patterson and Austin Seibert and though I believe Patterson will ultimately win the job, I am not so sure that he is the solution to the problem.

Detroit Lions’ next kicker just became available

Well, if you are a Michigan fan, you probably remember Quinn Nordin as he was the kicker who Jim Harbaugh recruited by spending the night at his house.

Well, just moments ago, the New England Patriots announced they have released Nordin from their roster.

Patriots sign kicker Tristan Vizcaino; Release kicker Quinn Nordin: https://t.co/eMy3efXwOn — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 10, 2022

Now, nobody is suggesting Nordin will come in and be the next Jason Hanson or Matt Prater, but with the proper coaching, he could give Patterson and Seibert a run for their money.

And when it comes down to it, Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes have made it very clear that they are all about creating competition for roster spots.

Natio, would you like to see the Detroit Lions bring in Quinn Nordin to compete with Patterson and Seibert?

