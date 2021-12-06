Detroit Lions next offensive coordinator may have just became available

As you have probably heard by now, Dan Campbell has been calling plays for the Detroit Lions for the past month or so after he took over the duties from offensive coordinator, Anthony Lynn.

Lynn has made it clear that he is still doing everything he can to help out Dan Campbell, even though he does not necessarily like the decision. Because of that, it is a pretty safe bet that Lynn will not return to the Lions coaching staff in 2022.

So, who will replace Lynn as the Lions’ offensive coordinator?

One name to keep a close eye on is Joe Brady, who was just fired by the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers offense has struggled since Brady took over but as Kevin Seifert notes, Brady was not the person who made the decision to trade for Sam Darnold, who has been incompetent.

Brady is a good offensive mind and I believe he will be a person Dan Campbell talks to about the Lions’ OC position.

What do you think?

The Panthers have fired OC Joe Brady. Perhaps it was justified. But, Joe Brady isn’t the person who decided to trade for QB Sam Darnold, guarantee his 5th-year option, sign Cam Newton off the street, immediately put him in the lineup and think it would help. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) December 5, 2021