The Detroit Lions next offensive weapon just became ‘very’ available

The biggest NFL news on Tuesday was that the New England Patriots traded “retired” tight end Rob Gronkowski to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a fourth-round pick. The move, which was not surprising at all to me (because I said it would happen), reunites Gronk with his former partner in crime, Tom Brady, who signed with the Bucs earlier this offseason.

With Gronk in the mix, along with Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard, the Buccaneers now have three capable tight ends.

That being said, even before acquiring Gronkowski, there were plenty of reports that Howard was on the trade block and now there is no question that Tampa Bay will be looking to move the former first-round pick either before or during the 2020 NFL Draft, which begins on Thursday.

Enter the Detroit Lions.

Prior to the 2019 season, Lions GM Bob Quinn went out and added former Pittsburgh Steelers tight end, Jesse James, with the hopes he would be a solid weapon for Matthew Stafford. Unfortunately, James was virtually non-existent in his first season with the Lions, catching just 16 passes and scoring zero touchdowns, despite playing in all 16 games.

As we speak, James and T.J. Hockenson are the only NFL caliber tight ends on the Lions roster and many believe Quinn will look to add another one to the mix during the NFL Draft.

I believe the Lions should make the Buccaneers an offer for O.J. Howard, who has yet to live up to his pre-draft hype (34 catches for 459 yards and 1 TD in 2019).

Howard, who would likely come cheap, would immediately become the Lions No. 2 tight end as he would certainly be an upgrade over Jesse James. He is a good athlete and would be a great complement to Hockenson and an excellent red zone threat for Stafford.

If I was Bob Quinn, I would call up the Buccaneers and offer one of the Lions two fifth-round picks for Howard and see what happens.

Nation, should the Lions try to trade for O.J. Howard?