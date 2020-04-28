The Detroit Lions next punter just became available

When it was obvious that the Detroit Lions were not going to bring back punter Sam Martin for the 2020 season, most believed they would try to acquire his replacement via the NFL Draft.

Well, the draft has come and gone and the Lions did not select a punter at all and though they have agreed to terms with UDFA P Arryn Siposs out of Auburn, the thought is they will keep their options open.

If the Lions decide that rolling with a veteran punter is the way to go, their guy just became available.

Long-time Kansas City Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt, who is 37 years old, averaged 44.3 yards per punt in 2019.

#Chiefs long-time punter Dustin Colquitt says goodbye on Instagram. Per @TomPelissero, he was released. It saves KC $2M against the cap. pic.twitter.com/s1kLCPlmHk — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2020

In 15 seasons with the Chiefs, Colquitt never missed a single game.

Nation, should he Lions bring Colquitt in to handle their punting duties for the 2020 season?