41.2 F
Detroit
Tuesday, April 28, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

The Detroit Lions next punter just became available

Related Articles

Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions agree to terms with 7 free agents

Don Drysdale - 0
According to the Detroit Lions, they have agreed to terms with the following seven undrafted rookie free agents. TE Hunter Bryant – Washington S Jeremiah Dinson...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions 2020 regular season opponents

Don Drysdale - 0
The 2020 NFL Draft is complete and now we can start looking towards the 2020 regular season, which is still set to begin in...
Read more

When it was obvious that the Detroit Lions were not going to bring back punter Sam Martin for the 2020 season, most believed they would try to acquire his replacement via the NFL Draft.

Well, the draft has come and gone and the Lions did not select a punter at all and though they have agreed to terms with UDFA P Arryn Siposs out of Auburn, the thought is they will keep their options open.

If the Lions decide that rolling with a veteran punter is the way to go, their guy just became available.

Long-time Kansas City Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt, who is 37 years old, averaged 44.3 yards per punt in 2019.

In 15 seasons with the Chiefs, Colquitt never missed a single game.

Nation, should he Lions bring Colquitt in to handle their punting duties for the 2020 season?

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Arnold Powell
Views25

More on this topic

Previous articleFormer Detroit Pistons ‘Bad Boy’ John Sally epically trolls Michael Jordan
Next articleMichigan adds Markus Allen to Class of 2021

Comments

Comments


Popular stories

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.