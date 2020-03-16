Detroit Lions next running back partner for Kerryon Johnson just became available

After scrolling through social media over the past couple of months and paying attention to what people believe are the Detroit Lions‘ biggest offseason needs, I’ve noticed that many believe the Lions are all set when it comes to the running back position.

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

Those people believe that Kerryon Johnson and Bo Scarbrough, along with Ty Johnson/J.D. McKissic, is more than enough to get the job done in 2020.

Well, I disagree with that.

- Advertisement -

When the Lions selected Johnson in the NFL Draft, I warned that injuries had been an issue and that they could be an issue moving forward. That’s is exactly what has happened. In fact, in his first two seasons in the league, Johnson has played in just 18 of a possible 32 games for the Lions.

In addition, even if Johnson remains healthy for a full season, he will not be able to give the Lions 20-25 carries a game (12-15 seems more realistic) and counting on Bo Scarbrough, who has played in just six NFL games, to carry the rest of the load for a full season is not wise.

Embed from Getty Images

That being said, the Lions next running back partner for Kerryon Johnson just became available and his name is Devonta Freeman, who is reportedly being released by the Atlanta Falcons.

The #Falcons are releasing RB Devonta Freeman, source says, saving more than $3M against the salary cap and moving on from their former starter. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2020

Freeman did not have his greatest season in 2019 but he did have over 1,000 total yards (184 carries for 656 yards/59 catches 410 yards) and six total touchdowns.

He is only 28 years old and he could be a great addition to the Lions running back room…if the price is right.