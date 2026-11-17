The Detroit Lions are 7-2, riding a five-game winning streak, and sitting atop the NFC North. Now, the latest NFL strength-of-schedule rankings suggest Detroit could have an advantage over two of its biggest division rivals as the 2026 regular season enters its final stretch.

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However, there’s a potentially dangerous twist to the NFC North race that Lions fans shouldn’t overlook. The Minnesota Vikings, who recently traded for quarterback Kirk Cousins, could be Detroit’s biggest threat to another division championship.

According to rankings shared Tuesday by NFL insider Ari Meirov, the Lions have the 11th-toughest remaining schedule in the NFL. Meanwhile, the Chicago Bears have the second-toughest schedule, the Green Bay Packers rank third, and the Vikings come in at No. 21.

That could be terrific news for Detroit when it comes to Chicago and Green Bay. But Minnesota’s combination of a favorable schedule, a 7-2 record, and a familiar veteran quarterback makes the situation considerably more interesting.

Nov 15, 2026; Munich, DEU; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Detroit Lions Strength of Schedule Beats Bears and Packers

The rankings shared by Meirov use a custom model developed by @Logan1398 that incorporates betting markets, Expected Points Added (EPA), opponent-adjusted scoring margins, quarterback injuries, and several other factors. According to Meirov, the model has been back-tested across 17 NFL seasons.

Here is how the NFC North stacks up in remaining strength of schedule:

Team NFL Rank (Hardest First) Difficulty Chicago Bears 2nd +14.7% Green Bay Packers 3rd +12.0% Detroit Lions 11th +2.8% Minnesota Vikings 21st -5.9%

The percentages indicate how much harder or easier each team’s remaining schedule is compared with an average schedule for an average NFL team. They do not represent projected winning percentages.

For Detroit, the biggest takeaway is that Chicago and Green Bay face significantly more difficult roads over the final eight weeks. The Lions still have challenging games remaining, but they may not have to navigate quite the same level of difficulty as those two rivals.

However, Minnesota is an entirely different story.

Kirk Cousins Makes Minnesota Vikings a Serious Threat

On Nov. 10, the Vikings made a major move by trading for Kirk Cousins, sending a 2027 third-round draft pick to the Las Vegas Raiders. The deal reunited Cousins with head coach Kevin O’Connell and brought a proven veteran quarterback back to Minnesota.

And Cousins wasted little time making an impact.

In his first game back with the Vikings, Cousins completed 21 of 31 passes for 207 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception as Minnesota demolished the Green Bay Packers 30-10 at Lambeau Field. The victory improved Minnesota’s record to 7-2, matching Detroit and Chicago atop the division standings.

According to the Vikings’ official announcement, the organization brought Cousins back after quarterback instability threatened to derail an otherwise promising season. His previous experience with O’Connell’s offense could help Minnesota avoid some of the growing pains typically associated with a midseason quarterback change.

Now consider the schedule.

While the Lions have the NFL’s 11th-toughest remaining schedule, Minnesota ranks just 21st. That gives the Vikings a potentially easier path down the stretch, and their quarterback situation appears considerably more stable following the Cousins trade.

The combination should concern Lions fans. Minnesota already has one of the NFL’s most formidable defenses, and if Cousins can provide consistent quarterback play, the Vikings have the pieces to make a legitimate run at the division title.

There are still concerns, including the thumb injury suffered by receiver Jordan Addison. Nevertheless, Minnesota looks like a much more dangerous opponent than it did before the trade deadline.

Lions Could Face Make-or-Break Game Against Vikings

Detroit already defeated Minnesota 19-15 at Ford Field on Nov. 1, giving the Lions an important head-to-head victory. However, that matchup came before Cousins returned to the Vikings.

The two teams will meet again on Dec. 20 in Minnesota, and that game could have enormous implications for the NFC North championship. If the current standings remain close, Detroit’s late-season trip to U.S. Bank Stadium could become one of the most important games of the year.

Detroit’s Remaining Schedule Still Has Teeth

The Lions also have two remaining games against Chicago, including their Thanksgiving Day matchup at Ford Field, before closing the season on the road against the Bears and Packers. As Detroit’s remaining schedule illustrates, Dan Campbell’s team will have plenty of opportunities to directly influence the division race.

Of course, the Lions have another major challenge to overcome following Aidan Hutchinson’s season-ending ACL injury. Detroit’s defense has been outstanding during its five-game winning streak, but maintaining that level of performance without its star pass rusher won’t be easy.

The strength-of-schedule rankings should still provide some encouragement for Lions fans, particularly when comparing Detroit’s remaining opponents to those facing Chicago and Green Bay. But dismissing Minnesota because of its earlier quarterback struggles would be a mistake.

With Cousins back under center and the 21st-toughest remaining schedule, the Vikings could be the team that gives Detroit the most trouble in the race for the NFC North crown.

The Lions control their own destiny, but the road to another division title is far from guaranteed.