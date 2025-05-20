NFL Insider Leaks Full Detroit Lions Proposal That Could Alter NFL Playoffs

The Lions are pushing for a major change to the NFL playoff format by reseeding all postseason teams by record. Here's what it means.

Lions propose playoff seeding overhaul that could reshape the postseason as we know it.

Why it matters:

The Detroit Lions are pushing for competitive fairness in the NFL postseason, submitting a bylaw proposal that would seed playoff teams strictly by record — not by whether they won their division. It’s a bold move aimed at rewarding the league’s best teams, regardless of geography. Here is the updated language for the Lions proposal to the NFL via Tom Pelissero.

Detroit Wants the Best to Face the Best

For decades, NFL playoff seeding has favored division winners, often placing them ahead of Wild Card teams even if they had worse records. The Lions are ready to flip that script.

Under their 2025 Bylaw Proposal No. 4, playoff teams in each conference would still include four division champions and three Wild Cards, but they’d be seeded purely by win-loss record — 1 through 7.

What Would Change:

Division champs no longer guaranteed a top-4 seed.

All seven teams are ranked by regular season record.

Higher-seeded teams host postseason games in both rounds.

Reseeding will occur after Round 1 to ensure the top remaining seed faces the lowest.

This change would eliminate outdated scenarios where a 9-8 division winner hosts a playoff game over a 12-5 Wild Card team, something that has irked fans and analysts for years.

What Would It Have Meant for the 2024 Lions?

If this proposal had been in place during the 2024 playoffs, Detroit — who finished 12-5 — would have hosted the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round instead of the Washington Commanders.

Because Washington had a better regular-season record than the Rams but came from a weaker division, the reseeding rule would have sent them to Philadelphia instead. Detroit’s path might have looked very different.

The NFL’s Most Progressive Front Office?

General manager Brad Holmes and owner Sheila Hamp have built the Lions into one of the NFL’s most respected franchises. From bold draft-day trades to player-first contracts, Detroit continues to challenge conventional thinking.

Now, they’re doing it at the league level.

This proposal aligns perfectly with Holmes’ core philosophy: reward performance, not politics. It also mirrors the same analytical edge that helped the Lions transform from league laughingstock to Super Bowl contender in just a few seasons.

TL;DR:

Detroit Lions submitted an NFL playoff reseeding proposal.

It would rank all seven teams per conference based on record , not division titles.

, not division titles. Could have changed 2024 postseason matchups.

Aims to create fairer matchups and better late-season competition.

The Big Picture

This is the second major playoff-related shift the league is considering this offseason — and it’s coming from a franchise that’s finally being taken seriously.

Detroit isn’t just changing its own fate — it’s trying to change the system.

The Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions believe the best teams should earn the best seeds. Period.

Their proposal puts pressure on the league to evolve — and creates a more thrilling playoff race for fans. The NFL has already leaned into flex scheduling and expanded Wild Cards, so this could be the next step in a more merit-based postseason.

All that’s left now is the vote.