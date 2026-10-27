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NFL Announces Changes for 2 Detroit Lions Games

Detroit Lions schedule change
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The Detroit Lions will have two upcoming games broadcast on different television networks than originally scheduled, following a series of adjustments announced by the NFL.

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The league has switched television assignments for four games across Weeks 9 and 11, including Detroit’s matchups against the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, kickoff times for both Lions games will remain unchanged.

Detroit Lions fans cheer on against Green Bay Packers during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.
Detroit Lions fans cheer on against Green Bay Packers during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Detroit Lions Have 2 Games Switching Networks

According to the updated television listings from 506 Sports, the Lions will see the following changes:

GameDateOriginalNew
Lions at DolphinsNov. 8FOXCBS
Buccaneers at LionsNov. 22CBSFOX

Both games remain scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, and both new network assignments now appear on the Lions’ official schedule.

Other Network Changes and What They Mean for Detroit

The NFL also switched the Week 9 matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and San Francisco 49ers to FOX, where it will now kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET instead of 4:05 p.m. ET. The Week 11 Dolphins-Bills matchup will now air on CBS.

For Lions fans, the changes are relatively minor but worth remembering when preparing to watch Detroit’s upcoming games. The good news is that neither matchup has been moved from its originally scheduled kickoff time.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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