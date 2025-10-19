fb
Report: Detroit Lions Making Calls to Trade for Specific Position

According to a report from Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Detroit Lions are working the phones ahead of the NFL trade deadline. At 4–2, the Lions are sitting in second place in the NFC North and appear to be looking for one more defensive piece to solidify their push for a deep playoff run.

“Detroit is making calls, looking for an edge rusher,” Russini said on Sunday.

That line alone has sparked plenty of buzz among Lions fans, and for good reason.

Detroit’s Pass Rush Has Been Strong, But Not Enough

Through six games, Detroit ranks No. 4 in the NFL with 19 sacks, a testament to Aidan Hutchinson’s dominance and a revitalized defensive front under Kelvin Sheppard. The team also sits No. 9 in total QB pressures (49) and No. 11 in pressure rate (22.1%), impressive numbers, but not quite elite in the eyes of general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell.

Hutchinson has been outstanding with six sacks and 16 QB pressures, while Al-Quadin Muhammad has emerged as a strong complementary piece, posting 4.5 sacks and nine QB hits. Still, Detroit clearly wants another proven disruptor to rotate in and keep the pressure consistent late in games, especially against the league’s top-tier quarterbacks.

Why It Matters

The Lions have legitimate Super Bowl aspirations, and adding another pass rusher would take the defense to another level. Depth along the defensive line becomes critical down the stretch, particularly with the physical brand of football Campbell preaches.

While it’s unclear which players Detroit has inquired about, Holmes has shown he’s not afraid to strike when he sees value, and a move at the trade deadline could be the kind that puts this Lions defense over the top.

