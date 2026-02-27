NFLPA Grades Reveal How Players Really Feel About the Detroit Lions

So much for keeping it quiet.

The Detroit Lions’ 2025 NFLPA report card has officially made its way into the public eye, despite the league originally intending for the results of the annual player survey to remain private. While the NFL won a ruling allowing the grades to stay confidential, many around the league figured it was only a matter of time before the information surfaced.

Sure enough, here we are, and from a Lions perspective, there’s plenty to like.

Detroit finished 9th overall in the league, landing firmly in the upper tier when it comes to how players view their workplace. The grades paint a picture of a franchise that has come a long way in facilities, leadership, and overall player support.

A Snapshot of How Players Feel About the Lions

The NFLPA survey is completed anonymously by players and covers everything from locker rooms and weight facilities to coaching, ownership, and travel. It’s one of the few true looks at how players feel when they walk into the building every day.

For Detroit, the results reinforce what fans have seen during the Dan Campbell era: a team that prioritizes culture, accountability, and investment in its people.

Below is the complete and accurate breakdown of the Lions’ grades from the 2025 report card.

Detroit Lions 2025 NFLPA Report Card Grades

Category Grade Treatment of Families B+ Home Game Field B- Food / Dining Area B Nutritionist / Dietician A- Locker Room A Training Room A- Training Staff B+ Weight Room A Strength Coaches A Position Coaches A- Offensive Coordinator C- Defensive Coordinator B Special Teams Coordinator A Team Travel B Head Coach A General Manager A- Team Ownership A

What Stands Out Most

A few things jump off the page right away.

First, Dan Campbell’s A grade as head coach feels spot-on. His connection with players has been well-documented, and the locker room buy-in is real. Brad Holmes also continues to earn strong marks, with an A- from players, reinforcing Detroit’s trust in the front office.

Facilities-wise, Detroit shines. The locker room, weight room, strength staff, and nutrition program all earned A-level grades, showing clear organizational investment in player health and performance.

The lowest mark? The C- grade for offensive coordinator. That’s easily the lowest mark on the report and stands out sharply compared to the rest of the coaching staff. This is not surprising, as OC John Morton really struggled before having the play-calling duties taken from him.

The Big Picture

Overall, this report card confirms what many around the league already believe: Detroit is no longer a bottom-tier destination. Ranking ninth overall is a significant achievement and places the Lions among franchises that players genuinely enjoy playing for.

Culture matters. Facilities matter. Trust matters. And in 2025, the Lions are clearly checking most of those boxes.