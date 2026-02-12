Detroit Lions No. 1 Offseason Priority Could Make Or Break Them

The Detroit Lions learned a hard lesson in 2025: you don’t replace a Pro Bowl center overnight.

When Frank Ragnow’s career came to an abrupt end last June, Detroit was forced into scramble mode at one of the most important positions on the field. The results were uneven at best—and now, heading into the 2026 offseason, the Lions can’t afford to let that happen again.

If this position remains unsettled, it could quietly undermine everything else Detroit is trying to build.

The Post-Ragnow Reality Still Looms Large

Frank Ragnow wasn’t just a Pro Bowl player, he was the nerve center of Detroit’s offense. His absence forced adjustments across the entire line, and while the Lions survived, the position never truly stabilized.

That problem isn’t going away on its own.

Veteran Graham Glasgow was not an answer in 2025, and he won’t be the answer in 2026 if he is still on the roster. Dan Campbell and his staff have discussed the idea of shifting Tate Ratledge to center, but that approach comes with obvious drawbacks. Ratledge made real progress at guard in 2025, and moving him again risks undoing that development while still leaving questions at center.

For a team chasing championships, that’s a dangerous trade-off.

Why “We’ll Fix It in the Draft” Isn’t Enough

Drafting a center is an option, but relying on a rookie to immediately command protections, manage communication, and anchor the interior is a gamble.

Centers often take time to adjust to NFL speed and responsibility. Expecting a first-year player to step in and replace what Ragnow provided is unrealistic, especially for an offense built on timing and precision.

Waiting until April also limits flexibility. By then, Detroit could miss out on proven veterans who can provide stability from Day 1.

Free Agency Offers the Clearest Path to Stability

If the Lions want certainty, free agency is where it’s found.

There are starting-caliber centers expected to hit the open market who could step in immediately and calm the entire offensive line. Veterans like Tyler Linderbaum and Connor McGovern would give Detroit experience, leadership, and reliability, traits that are hard to find in the draft. That said, Linderbaum would be extremely costly if the Ravens allow him to leave town.

Even beyond the top names, there are solid options such as Andre James, Ethan Pocic, and Cade Mays who could provide competent, dependable play.

The competition will be stiff, but that only underscores how important this position is league-wide.

Why This One Decision Impacts the Entire Offense

Center isn’t a flashy position, but it touches everything.

The center:

Sets protections

Communicates defensive looks

Keeps timing consistent

Helps the quarterback stay comfortable

For Jared Goff, a quarterback who thrives on rhythm and structure, instability in the middle can ripple through the entire offense. Missed calls lead to pressure. Pressure leads to mistakes. And mistakes end seasons.

Fixing the center position doesn’t just solve one problem; it stabilizes the whole operation.

Bottom Line

The Lions have plenty of exciting moves they could make this offseason. But none are more important than finally locking down the center position.

They can’t afford another year of uncertainty there. Whether it’s through free agency, the draft, or a combination of both, this spot has to be addressed decisively, and early.

Get it right, and Detroit’s offense stays elite.

Get it wrong, and even a loaded roster may not be enough.