Saturday, April 18, 2020
Detroit Lions News


The Detroit Lions No. 3 (maybe No. 2) tight end just became available

By Don Drysdale

The 2020 NFL Draft is now less than a week away and the Detroit Lions have some holes on their roster they will need to fill. Some of those holes are obviously bigger than others but it is important to build depth and that is something the Lions lack.

One position the Lions will have to address before the 2020 season is a third tight end. As we speak, T.J. Hockenson and Jesse James are the No. 1 and No. 2 tight ends, but unless they plan to roll with Isaac Nauta as their No. 3, the Lions will have to make a move.

That No. 3 tight end, who could actually become the No. 2, is former Chicago Bears TE, Trey Burton.

According to reports, Burton was released by the Bears on Friday, making him a free agent.

Prior to signing with the Bears prior to the 2018 season, the Lions showed interest in Burton and though he struggled in 2019, he would certainly be an upgrade over Nauta.

At 28 years old, Burton still has some gas left in the tank and he would be a nice veteran addition to the tight end room if the price is right.

My opinion would be to sign Burton to a one or two-year prove it deal and let him battle with James for the No. 2 spot behind Hockenson. Not to mention, it would allow Bob Quinn to go into the NFL Draft without having to spend a pick on a TE.

Nation, would you like to see the Lions sign Trey Burton to a deal?

 

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleDetroit Tigers tweet out hilarious Miguel Cabrera video

Comments

