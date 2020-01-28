33 F
Detroit
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

The Detroit Lions No. 3 pick just got even more valuable

By Arnold Powell

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

The Detroit Lions No. 3 pick just got even more valuable

Thanks to a 3-12-1 record in 2019, the Detroit Lions were awarded the No. 3 pick in the 2020...
Read more
Detroit Pistons NewsArnold Powell - 0

Alleged Tweet from 2012 predicting Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crash/death goes viral

On Sunday, the stomach-turning news broke that Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant, this daughter Gianna, and 7 others...
Read more
Detroit Tigers NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Nicholas Castellanos changes name, number after signing with Reds

This may be confusing. When Nicholas Castellanos first came to the Detroit Tigers, he went by the name of "Nick." http://gty.im/473315630 Then,...
Read more
Arnold Powell

Thanks to a 3-12-1 record in 2019, the Detroit Lions were awarded the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Embed from Getty Images

The big question is, will the Lions stand pat and make a selection at No. 3, or will they trade down with a team who wants to move up to take a quarterback?

Many have said that with the Cincinnati Bengals likely selecting Joe Burrow at No. 1 and the Washington Redskins probably going with Chase Young at No. 2, the 2020 NFL draft really begins with the No. 3 pick.

Obviously, the more teams there are who want to trade up, the more valuable the Lions No. 3 pick becomes.

Embed from Getty Images

That being said, the Lions No. 3 pick just got even more valuable with the Los Angeles Chargers revealing they are not going to be bringing back Philip Rivers for the 2020 season.

Nation, do you believe the Detroit Lions will ultimately trade their No. 3 pick? How much do you think they would get in return?

 

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleAlleged Tweet from 2012 predicting Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crash/death goes viral

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

The Detroit Lions No. 3 pick just got even more valuable

Thanks to a 3-12-1 record in 2019, the Detroit Lions were awarded the No. 3 pick in the 2020...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Alleged Tweet from 2012 predicting Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crash/death goes viral

Arnold Powell - 0
On Sunday, the stomach-turning news broke that Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant, this daughter Gianna, and 7 others were killed when their helicopter...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Nicholas Castellanos changes name, number after signing with Reds

Don Drysdale - 0
This may be confusing. When Nicholas Castellanos first came to the Detroit Tigers, he went by the name of "Nick." http://gty.im/473315630 Then, before the 2017 season, Castellanos...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Dwane Casey says Kobe Bryant would be embarrassed of Detroit Pistons

Arnold Powell - 0
On Monday night, the Detroit Pistons and the Cleveland Cavaliers honored Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash the day prior. http://gty.im/620091284 You would...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Larry Brown reveals Detroit Pistons lost Game 2 of NBA Finals because they did not listen to him about Kobe Bryant

Arnold Powell - 0
The Goin' to Work Detroit Pistons team that won the 2004 NBA Championship is a team that will forever be remembered. During that magical 2003-2004...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Richard Sherman rips Detroit Lions culture, says he turned down $20 million guaranteed

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
This coming Sunday, CB Richard Sherman will be playing in the Super Bowl as a member of the San Francisco 49ers. http://gty.im/1202411222 Prior to the 2018...
Read more

Detroit Lions Darius Slay talks about death of his idol, Kobe Bryant

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
On Sunday, the world seemed to stand still as we all learned that former Los Angeles Lakers' great Kobe Bryant had died in a...
Read more

5 teams that could be the 49ers of 2020 list includes Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
3-12-1. That, unfortunately, was the Detroit Lions record in 2019. http://gty.im/1196676528 The San Francisco 49ers, on the other hand, finished with a 13-3 record and they are...
Read more

Detroit Lions WR Kenny Golladay shines in 1st Pro Bowl

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay led the entire NFL with 11 receiving touchdowns and he was No. 7 in the league with 1,190...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

[tdn_block_newsletter_subscribe input_placeholder=”Your email address” btn_text=”Subscribe” tds_newsletter2-image=”518″ tds_newsletter2-image_bg_color=”#c3ecff” tds_newsletter3-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter4-image=”519″ tds_newsletter4-image_bg_color=”#fffbcf” tds_newsletter4-btn_bg_color=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter4-check_accent=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter5-tdicon=”tdc-font-fa tdc-font-fa-envelope-o” tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color=”#000000″ tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color_hover=”#4db2ec” tds_newsletter5-check_accent=”#000000″ tds_newsletter6-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter6-btn_bg_color=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter6-check_accent=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter7-image=”520″ tds_newsletter7-btn_bg_color=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-check_accent=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_size=”20″ tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_line_height=”28px” tds_newsletter8-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color=”#00649e” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color_hover=”#21709e” tds_newsletter8-check_accent=”#00649e” embedded_form_type=”mailchimp” tds_newsletter=”tds_newsletter1″ tds_newsletter1-input_bar_display=”” tdc_css=”eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn19″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_btn_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_size=”14″ tds_newsletter1-btn_bg_color=”#266fef” embedded_form_code=”JTNDaDMlM0VTdWJzY3JpYmUlMjB0byUyMHRoZSUyMERTTmF0aW9uJTIwRGFpbHklMjBub3chJTNDJTJGaDMlM0UlM0NiciUyMCUyRiUzRSUwQSUwOSUwOSUwOSUwOSUzQ3AlMjBjbGFzcyUzRCUyMm1uYW1lJTIyJTNFJTNDaW5wdXQlMjB0eXBlJTNEJTIydGV4dCUyMiUyMG5hbWUlM0QlMjJOQU1FJTIyJTIwcGxhY2Vob2xkZXIlM0QlMjJOYW1lLi4uJTIyJTIwJTJGJTNFJTNDJTJGcCUzRSUwQSUwOSUwOSUwOSUwOSUzQ3AlMjBjbGFzcyUzRCUyMm1lbWFpbCUyMiUzRSUzQ2lucHV0JTIwdHlwZSUzRCUyMmVtYWlsJTIyJTIwaWQlM0QlMjJtYzR3cF9lbWFpbCUyMiUyMG5hbWUlM0QlMjJFTUFJTCUyMiUyMHBsYWNlaG9sZGVyJTNEJTIyRW1haWwuLi4lMjIlMjByZXF1aXJlZCUyMCUyRiUzRSUzQyUyRnAlM0UlMEElMDklMDklMDklMDklM0NwJTIwY2xhc3MlM0QlMjJtc3VibWl0JTIyJTNFJTNDaW5wdXQlMjB0eXBlJTNEJTIyc3VibWl0JTIyJTIwdmFsdWUlM0QlMjJTdWJzY3JpYmUlMjIlMjAlMkYlM0UlM0MlMkZwJTNF”]
- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.