The Detroit Lions No. 3 pick just got even more valuable

Thanks to a 3-12-1 record in 2019, the Detroit Lions were awarded the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The big question is, will the Lions stand pat and make a selection at No. 3, or will they trade down with a team who wants to move up to take a quarterback?

Many have said that with the Cincinnati Bengals likely selecting Joe Burrow at No. 1 and the Washington Redskins probably going with Chase Young at No. 2, the 2020 NFL draft really begins with the No. 3 pick.

Obviously, the more teams there are who want to trade up, the more valuable the Lions No. 3 pick becomes.

That being said, the Lions No. 3 pick just got even more valuable with the Los Angeles Chargers revealing they are not going to be bringing back Philip Rivers for the 2020 season.

Nation, do you believe the Detroit Lions will ultimately trade their No. 3 pick? How much do you think they would get in return?