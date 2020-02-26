30.2 F
Detroit
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions No. 3 pick in NFL Draft just gained even more value

By Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Thanks to their 3-12-1 record in 2019, the Detroit Lions are the proud owners of the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Having the No. 3 overall pick obviously means the Lions will have the opportunity to land a player who could help turn their franchise around.

Unless they decide to trade the pick.

Embed from Getty Images

As you have probably heard, with Joe Burrows and Chase Young almost certainly going No. 1 and No. 2 to the Bengals and Redskins, this draft really begins when the Lions are on the clock.

With multiple teams reportedly in the mix to trade up to select Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa (depending on his health), the Lions are in a great position to get a great return package if they are willing to move down.

Well, the No. 3 pick just gained even more value as the most recent report on Tagovailoa’s hip is exactly what the doctor ordered for the Lions if they are looking to trade the pick or if they are planning to select Tua themselves.

Multiple reports have come out in the last half hour saying Tua has received “overwhelmingly positive reports on his dislocated hip” and that the “fracture is healed” and there is “no loss of blood flow.”

Nation, there is no question about it, after Burrow is off the board at No. 1, Tagovailoa is the quarterback teams will covet.

What should the Lions do? Select Tua themselves? Trade the No. 3 pick for a haul?

