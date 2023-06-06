The Detroit Lions appear to be satisfied with their current quarterback situation and have no immediate plans to bring in additional competition. Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson expressed his satisfaction with the quarterback room, even if Hendon Hooker is sidelined for the season due to a redshirt requirement. Should the Lions bring in another quarterback, or are they good to go?

Detroit Lions not looking to add another QB to the mix

Nate Sudfeld is slated to serve as the backup quarterback behind Jared Goff, while undrafted rookie Adrian Martinez fills the role of the third-string quarterback during Hooker's recovery from knee surgery. Johnson emphasized the importance of camaraderie within the backup quarterback position, highlighting the support and rapport among Sudfeld, Hooker, and Martinez.

“I love the room right now,” Johnson said. “There’s a great camaraderie in there and I think that’s really important when you define that backup quarterback position. It’s not only a guy that can go in and win games, but for the majority of the season, if all things go right, he’s there to support that starter and we have that. We have that right now, not only with Nate and Hendon and Adrian.”

Despite re-signing Sudfeld and initially pursuing Teddy Bridgewater in free agency, the Lions are not actively seeking another quarterback option. However, there are concerns among some observers about Sudfeld's ability to step in as the starter if Goff were to suffer an injury. Signing Bridgewater as an insurance plan has been suggested to ensure the Lions' competitiveness in their playoff aspirations for the 2023 season.

Bottom Line – Securing the Quarterback Position for Success

Detroit Lions' decision to focus on their current quarterback situation reflects their commitment to fostering unity and support within the team. While the Lions express confidence in their backup options, concerns persist about the readiness of Nate Sudfeld to assume the starting role if Jared Goff is unable to play. To fortify their playoff aspirations for the 2023 season, exploring additional options, such as signing Teddy Bridgewater as an insurance plan, could provide the necessary depth and security at the quarterback position. The Detroit Lions must carefully evaluate their strategy to ensure they have a formidable backup ready to step in and maintain their competitiveness should unforeseen circumstances arise. By making prudent decisions regarding their quarterback lineup, the Detroit Lions can bolster their chances of success and strengthen their position in the NFC.