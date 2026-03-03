Report: Detroit Lions Unlikely to Spend Big in Free Agency

If you’re waiting for the Detroit Lions to make a splash when free agency opens, you may want to temper expectations.

According to a new report, multiple agents who met with the Lions during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine do not expect Detroit to be aggressive in free agency this offseason. Instead, the sense around the league is that Brad Holmes and the Lions will once again lean into a familiar formula: internal development, targeted trades, and draft flexibility rather than big-money signings.

What League Sources Are Saying

Per the Detroit Free Press, agents who spoke with the Lions came away believing Detroit is unlikely to chase top-tier free agents.

“Multiple agents who met with the Lions at the NFL combine do not expect the team to be major players in free agency,” Dave Birkett wrote.

That approach lines up perfectly with Holmes’ track record. In each of his spring trades since taking over as general manager, Holmes has added a player to fill a specific need, often at a lower cost and with more control than free agency allows.

Cap Space Isn’t the Issue

This isn’t about Detroit being handcuffed financially.

The Lions could create significant cap room if they wanted to. Restructuring the contracts of Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, or Penei Sewell would open up spending power almost immediately. But history suggests Holmes prefers to keep future flexibility intact rather than pushing money forward for short-term gains.

In other words, the Lions are choosing patience, not poverty.

Why This Strategy Makes Sense

Detroit is coming off a season that didn’t meet expectations, but the foundation of the roster is still strong. Holmes has consistently shown a willingness to:

Trust young players to take the next step

Use trades to address immediate needs

Let the draft do the heavy lifting

Free agency, in this model, is more about value additions than headline signings. Think depth, competition, and short-term deals, not long-term cap commitments.

What to Expect Instead

If the Lions follow their recent blueprint, fans should expect:

Limited activity during the opening wave of free agency

One or two targeted additions at positions of need

Continued focus on the draft, where Detroit holds significant capital

Potential trades to address roster holes without overspending

This may not be the most exciting approach on social media, but it’s the one that helped turn Detroit into a contender in the first place.

The Bottom Line

Don’t expect fireworks.

The Lions appear content to stay disciplined, trust their evaluations, and avoid bidding wars. While other teams chase headlines, Detroit is once again playing the long game, and Brad Holmes has earned the benefit of the doubt.