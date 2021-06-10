Detroit Lions ‘not sweating’ Todd Gurley’s latest decision

Sharing is caring!

Last week, former All-Pro running back Todd Gurley was in Allen Park to visit with the Detroit Lions. Following the visit, Lions head coach Dan Campbell and other Lions’ coaches spoke to the media almost as if they thought they would soon get a deal done with Gurley.

But on Thursday morning, a report surfaced that Gurley is in Baltimore today to meet with the Ravens, causing many to question whether or not the Lions are still interested.

Prior to today’s minicamp practice, Campbell spoke to the media and he said that though the Lions are still interested in signing Gurley, they will only do so on their own terms.

From Detroit News:

“I know he’s headed out there,” Campbell said about Gurley’s visit with the Ravens. “There again, we’re not sweating it. Do we like the kid? Yes, we do. If it works, it works. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t, but it will be on our terms.”