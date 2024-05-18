Detroit Lions Notes: Could the NFL Schedule Tilt NFC North Balance in Packers’ Favor?

As always, the NFL gives the Green Bay Packers every opportunity to stick it to the Detroit Lions.

The 2024 NFL schedule appears to give the Green Bay Packers a distinct advantage in their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions. In week 9, they are 1.5-point underdogs. The timing of the game could potentially sway the advantage towards the Packers. In Week 9, the Lions are set to play their first outdoor game of the season at Lambeau Field, following a streak of eight indoor games.

Impact of Playing Conditions on the Lions’ Performance in the NFC North

Playing conditions play a significant role in football, and the shift from indoor stadiums to the notoriously challenging environment of Lambeau Field could be a game-changer. Typically, outdoor conditions, which include natural grass surfaces and weather elements like wind and cold, can affect play styles and outcomes. Last season, the Lions’ quarterback Jared Goff‘s performance starkly differed between indoor and outdoor settings:

Indoors : 11-3 record, 69.8% completion, 3,545 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, 8 interceptions, 105.2 passer rating.

: 11-3 record, 69.8% completion, 3,545 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, 8 interceptions, 105.2 passer rating. Outdoors: 3-3 record, 63.9% completion, 1,867 passing yards, 8 touchdowns, 4 interceptions, 88.0 passer rating.

These statistics suggest a decline in Goff’s effectiveness in outdoor games, which could benefit the Packers. Goff’s struggle is even more pronounced on grass fields, where his passer rating dips to 82.0, compared to 105.5 on turf.

Given that this game will be the Lions’ first outdoor match of the season, adapting to the conditions at Lambeau Field could pose an additional challenge. This strategic scheduling may well be a boon for the Packers as they aim to capitalize on the Lions’ potential adjustment struggles. With the Packers keen on reclaiming the NFC North title, securing a win in this critical matchup could be pivotal.

Here’s the game-by-game point spread for the Lions this season, per DraftKings Sportsbook: