40.4 F
Detroit
Friday, March 20, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions now have 15 former New England Patriots players

By Michael Whitaker


Detroit
broken clouds
40.4 ° F
45 °
35 °
64 %
5.1mph
75 %
Sat
38 °
Sun
39 °
Mon
49 °
Tue
48 °
Wed
45 °

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Darius Slay bashes Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia

On Thursday morning, it became official that the Detroit Lions had traded Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles. It was...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Report: Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles working on trade for Darius Slay

According to reports, Darius Slay has likely played his final game in a Detroit Lions uniform as he is...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia responds to Darius Slay’s recent comments

Darius Slay is not a big fan of Matt Patricia and that is the main reason why he wanted...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

The Detroit Lions are keeping the pipeline with the New England Patriots wide open. Of course, they’re lead by former Patriots director of pro-scouting in Bob Quinn as well as former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia. But New England has plenty of alumni on the Lions field, too.

Detroit now has fifteen – count them – fifteen former members of the Patriots on their playing squad. MassLive’s Nick O’Malley put together the eyebrow raising list following Detroit’s most recent acquisitions:



-WR Danny Amendola – A vital part of the passing attack from 2013-2017. He re-signed with Detroit earlier this offseason.
-DT John Atkins – Joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent during training camp in 2019.
-OL Caleb Benenoch – Joined the Patriots for a couple of weeks in 2019.
-OL Russell Bodine – The Patriots traded for Bodine before the start of the 2019 season. It didn’t work out.
-CB Justin Coleman – The Patriots scooped up Coleman twice as an undrafted rookie in 2015, briefly cutting him -before making him a big part of their defense. He’s since gone on to be one of the league’s best slot corners.
-LB Jamie Collins – After a resurgent season in New England in 2019, Collins signed with the Lions earlier this week.
-DE Trey Flowers – A fourth-round pick in 2015, Flowers went on to become one of the Patriots’ best defensive lineman and scored a huge free-agent deal heading into the 2019 season.
-DB Duron Harmon – The one-time Patriots captain was part of a surprise trade to Detroit on Wednesday.
-DT Frank Herron – A UDFA in 2018, Herron has since bounced around the league.
-DT Darius Kilgo – The Patriots picked up Kilgo off of waivers in 2016 and kept him on their practice squad until he was cut at the start of the 2017 season.
-CB Rashaan Melvin – The Patriots picked Melvin up off of Waivers in 2015 and he played a solid role on their defense down the stretch.
-LB Christian Sam – A Patriots fifth-round pick in 2018, Same spend a season in IR before being cut before the 2019 season.
-DT Danny Shelton – The Patriots traded for Shelton before the start of the 2018 season. He’s since grown into a solid run stuffer and signed with the Lions on Wednesday.
-OT Dan Skipper – The 6-foot-10 tackle spent the 2019 season in the Patriots practice squad.
-DB Tavon Wilson – A Patriots second-round pick in 2012, Wilson has been with the Lions since 2016.

It’s pretty safe to say that the Lions are trying to build a winning culture in the Motor City by taking elements from the Patriots, who have been the most successful NFL team the past two decades.

– – Quotes via Nick O’Malley of MassLive Link– –

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

SourceNick O'Malley
ViaMassLive
Previous articleESPN’s Dan Orlovsky says Detroit Lions organization has problem and it begins with Matt Patricia

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

ESPN’s “First Take” with Stephen A. Smith puts Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia on blast

The Detroit Lions decided to officially cut ties with cornerback Darius Slay earlier this week, shipping him to the...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Projected 1st overall NHL pick Alexis Lafrenière 2019-20 season highlights (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
Before the shutdown of the National Hockey League thanks to the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the Detroit Red Wings had already clinched the...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions sign free agent CB Tony McRae

Don Drysdale - 0
According to a report from Aaron Wilson, the Detroit Lions are signing another free agent cornerback. After trading Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay to...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Report: Former Detroit Lions TE Eric Ebron finds a home

Don Drysdale - 0
According to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN, former Detroit Lions tight end Eric Ebron is signing a two-year, $12 million deal with...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings enforcer Bob Probert headbutts Maple Leafs’ Bob McGill [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
While browsing Amazon Prime Video last night for something to keep my mind off the damn coronavirus, I came across "Tough Guy: The Bob...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky says Detroit Lions organization has problem and it begins with Matt Patricia

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
On Thursday, the Detroit Lions officially traded Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 3rd round and 5th round draft...
Read more

ESPN’s “First Take” with Stephen A. Smith puts Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia on blast

Detroit Lions News Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Lions decided to officially cut ties with cornerback Darius Slay earlier this week, shipping him to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for...
Read more

Detroit Lions sign free agent CB Tony McRae

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
According to a report from Aaron Wilson, the Detroit Lions are signing another free agent cornerback. After trading Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay to...
Read more

Report: Former Detroit Lions TE Eric Ebron finds a home

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
According to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN, former Detroit Lions tight end Eric Ebron is signing a two-year, $12 million deal with...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.