Detroit Lions now have 15 former New England Patriots players

The Detroit Lions are keeping the pipeline with the New England Patriots wide open. Of course, they’re lead by former Patriots director of pro-scouting in Bob Quinn as well as former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia. But New England has plenty of alumni on the Lions field, too.

Detroit now has fifteen – count them – fifteen former members of the Patriots on their playing squad. MassLive’s Nick O’Malley put together the eyebrow raising list following Detroit’s most recent acquisitions:







-WR Danny Amendola – A vital part of the passing attack from 2013-2017. He re-signed with Detroit earlier this offseason.

-DT John Atkins – Joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent during training camp in 2019.

-OL Caleb Benenoch – Joined the Patriots for a couple of weeks in 2019.

-OL Russell Bodine – The Patriots traded for Bodine before the start of the 2019 season. It didn’t work out.

-CB Justin Coleman – The Patriots scooped up Coleman twice as an undrafted rookie in 2015, briefly cutting him -before making him a big part of their defense. He’s since gone on to be one of the league’s best slot corners.

-LB Jamie Collins – After a resurgent season in New England in 2019, Collins signed with the Lions earlier this week.

-DE Trey Flowers – A fourth-round pick in 2015, Flowers went on to become one of the Patriots’ best defensive lineman and scored a huge free-agent deal heading into the 2019 season.

-DB Duron Harmon – The one-time Patriots captain was part of a surprise trade to Detroit on Wednesday.

-DT Frank Herron – A UDFA in 2018, Herron has since bounced around the league.

-DT Darius Kilgo – The Patriots picked up Kilgo off of waivers in 2016 and kept him on their practice squad until he was cut at the start of the 2017 season.

-CB Rashaan Melvin – The Patriots picked Melvin up off of Waivers in 2015 and he played a solid role on their defense down the stretch.

-LB Christian Sam – A Patriots fifth-round pick in 2018, Same spend a season in IR before being cut before the 2019 season.

-DT Danny Shelton – The Patriots traded for Shelton before the start of the 2018 season. He’s since grown into a solid run stuffer and signed with the Lions on Wednesday.

-OT Dan Skipper – The 6-foot-10 tackle spent the 2019 season in the Patriots practice squad.

-DB Tavon Wilson – A Patriots second-round pick in 2012, Wilson has been with the Lions since 2016.

It’s pretty safe to say that the Lions are trying to build a winning culture in the Motor City by taking elements from the Patriots, who have been the most successful NFL team the past two decades.

– – Quotes via Nick O’Malley of MassLive Link– –