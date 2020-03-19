Detroit Lions now have 9 picks in 2020 NFL Draft

On Thursday, it was made official that the Detroit Lions have traded Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 3rd round and 5th round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

With those added picks, in addition to a 7th round pick which was acquired via a trade with the New England Patriots for safety Duran Harmon, the Lions now have 9 total picks in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Here is a list of the Lions current picks in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Round 1 (No. 3)

Round 2 (No. 35)

Round 3 (No. 67)

Round 3 (No. 85) *From Philadelphia Eagles

Round 4 (No. 109)

Round 5 (No. 149)

Round 5 (No. 166) *From Philadelphia Eagles

Round 6 (No. 182)

Round 7 (No. 235) *From New England Patriots