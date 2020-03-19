42.8 F
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions now have 9 picks in 2020 NFL Draft

By Arnold Powell


Arnold Powell

On Thursday, it was made official that the Detroit Lions have traded Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 3rd round and 5th round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

With those added picks, in addition to a 7th round pick which was acquired via a trade with the New England Patriots for safety Duran Harmon, the Lions now have 9 total picks in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Here is a list of the Lions current picks in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Round 1 (No. 3)

Round 2 (No. 35)

Round 3 (No. 67)

Round 3 (No. 85) *From Philadelphia Eagles

Round 4 (No. 109)

Round 5 (No. 149)

Round 5 (No. 166) *From Philadelphia Eagles

Round 6 (No. 182)

Round 7 (No. 235) *From New England Patriots

