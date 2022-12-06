Detroit Lions now favored over first-place Minnesota Vikings

Don’t look now, but the Detroit Lions are on a roll! Following their impressive 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field, the Lions have now won four of their past five games, moving to 5-7 on the season. With the win, the Lions remain in the NFC Playoff hunt, though they will likely have to win out to get a Wild Card spot, and it all starts this week against the Minnesota Vikings. According to the sportsbooks, the Lions are now favored over the Vikings.

This week's hottest stories Detroit Lions Blow Out Jacksonville... Please enable JavaScript

By how many points are the Detroit Lions favored over the Vikings?

When the point spread initially was released, the Vikings were favored, but now, according to multiple sportsbooks, the Lions are now a 1.5-point home favorite.

Nation, are you surprised that the Lions are favored over the first place Vikings?