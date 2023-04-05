Detroit Lions now favored to draft Jalen Carter

According to DraftKings, Detroit Lions are currently the betting favorites to draft Jalen Carter in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. Carter, a defensive tackle from Georgia, is a consensus first-rounder who has shown exceptional skills on the field. However, character concerns have emerged during the offseason, potentially impacting his draft stock. Despite this, the Lions remain interested in the prospect, with the team currently having the best odds of selecting him.

Key Points

Lions are favored to draft Jalen Carter in the 2023 NFL Draft

Carter is a dynamic talent who excels in the middle of the defense

Character concerns have emerged during the offseason

Lions have the sixth overall pick in the draft

Lions have scheduled a pre-draft visit with Carter

Detroit Lions the odds-on favorite to land Jalen Carter

Here are the current odds for where Carter will be selected in the 2023 NFL Draft. As you can see, the Lions are currently +350 to select Carter, followed by the Seahawks and Bears, who are both +450.

Bottom Line: Potential impact on the Lions' defense

The Lions have struggled in recent seasons, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. However, drafting a player like Jalen Carter could provide a significant boost to their defense. With his dynamic abilities and potential to disrupt plays in the middle of the field, Carter could become a key player for the Lions. The team's interest in him and their status as favorites to draft him suggest that they see the potential impact he could have on their roster.