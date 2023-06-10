Merch
Lions Betting Info

Detroit Lions now favored to land Chase Young

By W.G. Brady
The Detroit Lions have positioned themselves as the top contenders to acquire star defensive end Chase Young if he becomes available. As the betting favorite, the Lions are eager to bolster their roster with Young's exceptional talent and solidify their defense under the guidance of head coach Dan Campbell. While the Lions have made significant improvements under general manager Brad Holmes, the defensive line remains an area of concern, particularly the interior. Securing Young's services would provide a formidable pairing alongside Aidan Hutchinson and elevate the defense to new heights. With the ambitious goal of becoming a top-tier unit, the Lions understand that adding Young could be the missing piece they need to achieve their aspirations.

Chase Young Detroit Lions

The Race for Young

According to Sportsbetting.ag, the Lions are currently the betting favorites to land Young

  • Detroit Lions (+400)
  • Seattle Seahawks (+500)
  • Chicago Bears (+600)
  • New York Giants (+600)
  • Houston Texans (+700)
  • New Orleans Saints (+700)

In a competitive landscape where numerous teams are vying for Young's services, the Lions have emerged as the front-runners, boasting a favorable position to secure his talents. While the Seahawks, Bears, Giants, and Texans are also in the mix, the Lions' chances stand out with their strong appeal and potential partnership between Young and Hutchinson.

Bottom Line – Lions could make a bold statement

Landing Young would certainly be a bold move for the Lions as they head into the 2023 season. The question is, what would the Lions have to give up in terms of draft capital to get a deal done with the Commanders? Only time will tell if the Lions make a move to acquire Young, but personally, I don't see it happening.

