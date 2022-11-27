Detroit Lions now hold a top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

When the Detroit Lions traded Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for a trio of draft picks, including two first-round picks, most believed those two first-round picks would be toward the end of the round. That was the case in the 2022 NFL Draft after Stafford and the Rams won the Super Bowl. But that was then and this is now, and the Rams are struggling to win football games. As they continue to lose, their first-round pick, which belongs to the Lions, continues to go higher and higher.

This week's hottest stories Keon Coleman reacts to accusations ... Please enable JavaScript

What 2023 NFL Draft pick do the Detroit Lions currently hold?

On Sunday, the Rams, who were without Stafford (neck), were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs, dropping their overall record to 3-8 on the season. The Rams have now lost five games in a row and their current first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, which belongs to the Lions, is at No. 3.

In addition, the Lions, who have won three of their last four games, also hold the No. 12 overall pick.

Featured Videos



Here is the current 2023 NFL Draft order (prior to Sunday Night and Monday Night Football) (Via Tankathon)