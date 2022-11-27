Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions now hold a top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
  • The Rams lost again on Sunday
  • The Detroit Lions moved up again in the 2023 NFL Draft

When the Detroit Lions traded Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for a trio of draft picks, including two first-round picks, most believed those two first-round picks would be toward the end of the round. That was the case in the 2022 NFL Draft after Stafford and the Rams won the Super Bowl. But that was then and this is now, and the Rams are struggling to win football games. As they continue to lose, their first-round pick, which belongs to the Lions, continues to go higher and higher.

What 2023 NFL Draft pick do the Detroit Lions currently hold?

On Sunday, the Rams, who were without Stafford (neck), were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs, dropping their overall record to 3-8 on the season. The Rams have now lost five games in a row and their current first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, which belongs to the Lions, is at No. 3.

In addition, the Lions, who have won three of their last four games, also hold the No. 12 overall pick.

Here is the current 2023 NFL Draft order (prior to Sunday Night and Monday Night Football) (Via Tankathon)

PICKTEAMRECORDWIN%GBSOSSTREAK
1 Houston1-9-1.136.527Lost 6
2 Chicago3-9.2501.0.572Lost 5
3 LA Rams  DET 3-8.2731.5.490Lost 5
4 Denver  SEA 3-8.2731.5.492Lost 3
5 Pittsburgh3-7.3002.0.532Lost 1
6 Carolina4-8.3332.0.435Won 1
7 New Orleans  PHI 4-8.3332.0.479Lost 1
8 Arizona4-8.3332.0.508Lost 2
9 Las Vegas4-7.3642.5.457Won 2
10 Cleveland  HOU 4-7.3642.5.505Won 1
11 Jacksonville4-7.3642.5.519Won 1
12 Detroit4-7.3642.5.558Lost 1
13 Green Bay4-7.3642.5.566Lost 1
14 Indianapolis4-6-1.4093.0.516Lost 1
15 Atlanta5-7.4173.0.430Lost 1
16 Seattle6-5.5454.5.448Lost 2
17 LA Chargers6-5.5454.5.455Won 1
18 New England6-5.5454.5.529Lost 1
WILD CARD ROUND LOSERS
19 Tampa Bay5-6.4553.5.456Lost 1
20 Washington7-5.5835.0.540Won 3
21 Baltimore7-4.6365.5.473Lost 1
22 NY Jets7-4.6365.5.524Won 1
23 Cincinnati7-4.6365.5.527Won 3
24 NY Giants7-4.6365.5.540Lost 2
DIVISIONAL ROUND LOSERS
25 San Francisco  DEN 7-4.6365.5.433Won 4
26 Tennessee7-4.6365.5.492Lost 1
27 Dallas8-3.7276.5.521Won 2
28 Buffalo8-3.7276.5.545Won 2
CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP LOSERS
29 Miami  Forfeited8-3.7276.5.521Won 5
30 Minnesota9-2.8187.5.495Won 1
SUPER BOWL TEAMS
31 Kansas City9-2.8187.5.441Won 5
32 Philadelphia9-1.9008.0.482Won 1







