Detroit Lions: NT Roy Lopez Contract Details Released

The Detroit Lions are certainly making an investment at nose tackle.

The contract details are officially out for new Detroit Lions nose tackle Roy Lopez. According to Over The Cap, Lopez’s deal is for one year at $3.5 million, fully guaranteed.

Breaking Down Roy Lopez’s Contract

Base Salary: $1.33 million

$1.33 million Signing Bonus: $2 million

$2 million Roster Bonus: Up to $170,000 ($10K per game)

Up to $170,000 ($10K per game) Cap Hit: $3.49 million

Contract Notes (Via Spotrac)

$3.33M guaranteed (signing bonus + 2025 salary)

Per Game Active Bonus: $10,000 ($170,000, guaranteed for injury)

Incentives: $1.15M

What This Means for Detroit’s Defensive Line

The 28-year-old Lopez is likely to share substantial snaps with veteran starter DJ Reader, providing the Lions with a fresher, younger rotation at nose tackle.

Unfortunately, this development isn’t great news for former third-round pick Brodric Martin, who has struggled to secure consistent playing time on defense.