Thursday, January 9, 2025
Detroit Lions O-Line Coach Hank Fraley Lands Interview For OC Job

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley is drawing interest from the Seattle Seahawks for their offensive coordinator position. According to a report from NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks are scheduled to interview Fraley on Friday for the role.

Fraley, who brings over a decade of experience as an offensive lineman in the NFL, has been a key part of the Lions' success in the run game. Under his leadership, Detroit's offensive line has been a strength, contributing to the team's ability to establish a balanced offensive attack. With Seattle looking to improve its run game for the 2025 season, Fraley's experience and expertise make him a strong candidate for the job.

https://twitter.com/TomPelissero/status/1877386301994934681

The Lions will likely want to retain Fraley, but his potential departure for a larger role could be a blow to their offensive line. The interview is just the latest sign that the NFL's coaching talent pool continues to grow, with teams like Seattle eyeing the success Fraley has helped build in Detroit.

