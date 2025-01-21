Detroit Lions O-Line Coach Hank Fraley Lands Second Interview

The Detroit Lions coaching staff is facing significant changes, and the latest hit may come from a familiar face. Hank Fraley, the Lions' offensive line coach, is reportedly the next coach to be courted by another team.

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, Fraley will have a second in-person interview for the Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator position on Tuesday. Fraley, who has been with the Lions for the past five years, has made a substantial impact on the team’s offensive line, helping develop one of the most formidable groups in the league.

https://twitter.com/DanGrazianoESPN/status/1881630644763242664

Hank Fraley’s Impact with the Lions

Over his tenure with the Lions, Fraley has been instrumental in shaping the team’s offensive line into one of the most dominant in the NFL. Under his leadership, Detroit's offensive line has consistently ranked among the best, with notable improvements in both pass protection and run blocking. The development of standout players like Penei Sewell and Frank Ragnow speaks to Fraley’s coaching prowess and his ability to nurture young talent into top-tier NFL players.

Fraley’s success in Detroit hasn’t gone unnoticed, and his name has surfaced as a potential candidate for various coaching opportunities, including the Seahawks' open offensive coordinator position. While Fraley has thrived in his current role, it appears that Seattle sees his experience and expertise as a valuable addition to their staff.

Potential Departure from Detroit

Fraley’s departure from Detroit would be a significant blow to the Lions, as his work with the offensive line has been a key factor in their success over the past several seasons. However, his potential move to Seattle is a testament to his reputation as one of the top offensive line coaches in the league. If Fraley is hired by the Seahawks, it would mark a new chapter in his coaching career, but it would also leave the Lions in need of another seasoned offensive line coach to continue the legacy Fraley has built.

Lions fans will be watching closely as Fraley's second interview progresses, knowing that another key figure in their coaching staff could soon be on the move.