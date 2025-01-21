fb
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
HomeDetroit LionsDetroit Lions O-Line Coach Hank Fraley Lands Second Interview
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions O-Line Coach Hank Fraley Lands Second Interview

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

The Detroit Lions coaching staff is facing significant changes, and the latest hit may come from a familiar face. Hank Fraley, the Lions' offensive line coach, is reportedly the next coach to be courted by another team.

Detroit Lions could lose beloved OL coach Hank Fraley

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, Fraley will have a second in-person interview for the Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator position on Tuesday. Fraley, who has been with the Lions for the past five years, has made a substantial impact on the team’s offensive line, helping develop one of the most formidable groups in the league.

https://twitter.com/DanGrazianoESPN/status/1881630644763242664

Hank Fraley’s Impact with the Lions

Over his tenure with the Lions, Fraley has been instrumental in shaping the team’s offensive line into one of the most dominant in the NFL. Under his leadership, Detroit's offensive line has consistently ranked among the best, with notable improvements in both pass protection and run blocking. The development of standout players like Penei Sewell and Frank Ragnow speaks to Fraley’s coaching prowess and his ability to nurture young talent into top-tier NFL players.

Fraley’s success in Detroit hasn’t gone unnoticed, and his name has surfaced as a potential candidate for various coaching opportunities, including the Seahawks' open offensive coordinator position. While Fraley has thrived in his current role, it appears that Seattle sees his experience and expertise as a valuable addition to their staff.

Seahawks Seattle Seahawks troll C.J. Gardner-Johnson Darrell Taylor fined for ill-advised hit on Jared Goff

Potential Departure from Detroit

Fraley’s departure from Detroit would be a significant blow to the Lions, as his work with the offensive line has been a key factor in their success over the past several seasons. However, his potential move to Seattle is a testament to his reputation as one of the top offensive line coaches in the league. If Fraley is hired by the Seahawks, it would mark a new chapter in his coaching career, but it would also leave the Lions in need of another seasoned offensive line coach to continue the legacy Fraley has built.

Lions fans will be watching closely as Fraley's second interview progresses, knowing that another key figure in their coaching staff could soon be on the move.

Previous article
Detroit Lions Predicted to Cut Ties With Stud Defender for 2025 Season
Next article
Handicapping the Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Race
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

Dan Richmond on Dan Campbell Defends Controversial Play Call vs. Commanders
Al Graham on Dan Campbell’s Wife Holly Shares Raw Heartbreak After Lions’ Playoff Loss
Tommy on Video Emerges Showing Detroit Lions ‘Fans’ Quitting on Their Team
Tommy on Rumor: Ben Johnson Notifies Detroit Lions of His Intentions for 2025 Season
Tommy on Fans React To Detroit Lions Shocking Loss To Washington Commanders
Tommy on Fans React To Detroit Lions Shocking Loss To Washington Commanders
Colleen Monroe on Open Letter To Governor Whitmer: Please Declare The Day After The Super Bowl a ‘No School Day’
Joe B on Kerby Joseph Destroys Matthew Stafford On Social Media
Rezia J Givens on Family Member of Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Killed In Florida
Randal W on Kerby Joseph Destroys Matthew Stafford On Social Media

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions