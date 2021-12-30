Detroit Lions OC Anthony Lynn shares hilarious John Madden story

The NFL world continues to mourn the loss of the legendary John Madden, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 85. The longtime coach of the Oakland Raiders would later enjoy a length broadcasting career on CBS, then FOX and later ABC and NBC.

For Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn, he was sure to share a hilarious story of when he received a phone call from Madden, and didn’t believe who it was at first.

“About five years ago, the phone rang and I answered my phone and he goes, ‘This is John Madden,’” Lynn explained Thursday afternoon. “I say, ‘Yeah, and this is Barack Obama. Who the hell is this?’”

“No,” John Madden said, “this is John Madden.”

“C’mon man, who is this?” Lynn replied. “I don’t have time for this nonsense.”

“Coach,” John Madden said, “this is John Madden, and I’m calling to ask you if you’d like to be on the competition committee.”

“I’m like, ‘Oh (expletive),’” Lynn said. “After apologizing several times, we had a good 30-minute conversation. And I got to tell you, he had so much wisdom. When he talked, I listened. That 30-minute conversation, the first conversation I’ve ever had with him, I learned a lot.”

It would certainly be hard to believe when arguably the most important figure in NFL history rang you up personally!

– – Quotes via MLive Link – –