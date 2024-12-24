fb
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson Expected To Interview For ‘The Dark Side’

The Chicago Bears are reportedly expected to interview Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson for their open head coaching position. According to ESPN, sources confirmed that Johnson is among the candidates the Bears are expected to interview as they search for a new leader to guide their franchise.

“Sources confirmed that the Lions offensive coordinator is a name the Bears expect to interview for their head-coaching vacancy,” (Via SI) “Detroit put up 400-plus yards of offense for a third time in four games and jumped out to an early 20-0 lead. Conversely, Johnson, who praised quarterback Caleb Williams for how the ball “whistles” when he throws it, got a good look at a strong performance from the rookie.”

Ben Johnson

As the Lions have surged offensively, Johnson has garnered attention from around the league. Recently, Johnson praised the arm strength of Caleb Williams, the highly anticipated rookie quarterback, for how the ball “whistles” when he throws it.

Ben Johnson’s Interest in the Bears

In a report from Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Johnson's interest in the Bears’ head coaching vacancy was highlighted, with Pelissero stating as quoted by SI. “My understanding is: Johnson is intrigued by the Bears’ job and he is going to be willing to listen.” According to Pelissero, Chicago offers several attractive factors for a head coach, including a talented, young quarterback in Williams, ample cap space, and extra draft capital. Additionally, the Bears are on the verge of something special with a new stadium set to break ground next year, making the job even more appealing.

“There’s a lot to like in Chicago,” Pelissero noted. “They have Caleb Williams, tons of cap space, extra draft resources. Also, a major market, and they’re expected to break ground on a new stadium next year. That’s a lot of appeal for any potential coach.”

Detroit’s Potential Loss

While the Lions remain focused on their playoff aspirations, the possibility of losing Ben Johnson to a head coaching role would be a significant blow. Johnson has played a major role in transforming the Lions’ offense into one of the NFL’s most potent, and his ability to develop young quarterbacks has been a cornerstone of the team’s offensive success. If Johnson takes the Bears’ job, Detroit will need to find a new coordinator who can continue to drive the offense forward.

However, for now, the focus remains on the Lions’ current playoff push, with Johnson helping to lead the charge. While his future in Detroit is uncertain, it’s clear that Johnson’s talents are being recognized across the league, with the Bears poised to make a strong pitch for his services.

