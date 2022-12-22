Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson ‘Knew someone was going to be open’ for game-winner

This past Sunday, everything was on the line for the Detroit Lions when they hit the road to take on a New York Jets team that also had a lot to play for. Though the game was not exactly the definition of what “good football” looks like, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and the Lions’ offense somehow found a way to pull off a huge win as they scored a touchdown on their final offensive play of the game.

This week's hottest stories

What did Ben Johnson say about the Detroit Lions’ game-winning play against the Jets?

By now, you have certainly seen the play we are talking about, as quarterback Jared Goff found tight end Brock Wright, who proceeded to take the ball to the house for a 51-yard, game-winning touchdown.

On Wednesday, Johnson spoke to reporters about the play call, which was the exact same play call that was called when Penei Sewell had his big first down catch the week before, and he knew it was going to work.

Featured Videos



“I knew someone was going to be wide open. I wasn’t sure exactly who that would be, and I didn’t know that it was going to be a touchdown. I thought it was going to be an explosive though,” said offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. “I thought it was going to be big, and that’s kind of — every week, we kind of have the gameplan set up where, ‘Shoot man, I really hope we can get these, I don’t know, call it five to 10 plays off the sheet.’ But situation really dictates that, so it kind of depends. Kind of depends on whether we can get to it or not, but that’s every week we feel really good about certain plays, and you can’t just call them out of the blue and hope they work. We would just try to set them up in the right spots.”

Nation, Ben Johnson is a genius, and we had better enjoy him while we can.