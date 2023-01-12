Detroit Lions’ OC Ben Johnson set to interview with 3 NFL teams

- Advertisement -

Following the conclusion of the 2021 NFL season, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell had to decide who his offensive coordinator would be for the 2022 season. As we know, Campbell decided that Ben Johnson would be promoted from within, and it was eventually decided that Johnson would also be calling all of the offensive plays. Well, Johnson not only called the plays but he is now considered to be one of the most innovative play callers in the NFL. Because of that, he is being considered as a head coaching candidate for various head coaching openings around the league.

Who is Detroit Lions’ OC Ben Johnson interviewing with?

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Johnson is currently scheduled to interview with a trio of NFL teams.

Pelissero reported on Thursday that Johnson will interview with the Houston Texans today, the Indianapolis Colts on Friday, and the Carolina Panthers sometime next week.

#Lions OC Ben Johnson is interviewing for the #Texans head coaching job today, per source.



The #Colts (Friday) and #Panthers (next week) are up next for Johnson, one of the hottest candidates in this cycle. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 12, 2023

Nation, do you think Johnson will end up getting poached by another team or do you think he will stick around with the Lions for at least one more season?