Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson To Interview With 2 Teams On Friday

As the Detroit Lions continue their Super Bowl pursuit, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is becoming a hot commodity on the NFL coaching market. According to Adam Schefter, Johnson is scheduled to interview with two teams on Friday.

Interview Schedule for Ben Johnson

Johnson will first meet with the New England Patriots on Friday morning. He will then interview with the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday afternoon. Both of those interviews will be virtual. The timing of these interviews comes as no surprise, as Johnson’s name has been frequently linked to head coaching vacancies due to the remarkable success of the Lions' offense under his leadership.

Patriots & Raiders Could Be Top Landing Spots

Johnson has emerged as one of the top head coaching candidates, with the New England Patriots currently holding the second-best odds (+400) to land him, behind Mike Vrabel (-400), who has already completed his interview. As for the Raiders, Johnson is tied with the fifth-best odds (+700), with Mike Vrabel once again positioned as the favorite (+300) to take the job.

Given the success Johnson has had with the Lions’ offense, including their top-ranking in several key statistical categories, it’s clear why teams like the Patriots and Raiders are eager to bring him in for interviews. The coming days will tell if Johnson's efforts with the Lions' high-powered offense lead him to his first head coaching role in the NFL.